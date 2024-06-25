Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Miguel Del Angel Jr. chipped onto the green from about 80 yards out and left the ball within a foot of the cup.

If the tournament wasn’t already out of reach prior to hole 15, it was then. He tapped in for that gave the Mission native a five-stroke lead as he breezed down the stretch to win his tournament-best sixth McAllen Amateur Golf Championship over the weekend at Champion Lakes Golf Course.

Angel was the only golfer under par for the two-day event, penciling in a 72-70 for a 2-under 142. HE recorded a 34 on the front nine Sunday to extend his lead to five over Gonzalez heading into the final nine holes.

“That was big,” Del Angel said of his approach on 15. “I was hitting some good shots on 10 and 11. On 13, I left myself a little longer putt and on 14 I missed it left – I’d rather keep a large lead but it’s hard to play with a lead. I almost try to thing I’m five down and chasing them to stay aggressive but you have to be conservatively aggressive on certain holes and then you have to be playing to the middle of the green.

The next closest golfer to Del Angel in championships is Luke Antonelli and Ron Kilby with three apiece. Antonelli has won the tournament in 2019, 2021 and 2023 – setting him up possibly for another odd year title in 2025.

Former McAllen Memorial golfer Raul Gonzalez, eagled No. 18 to break a tie with defending and three-time champion Antonelli to capture second at 145. After the putt, local fans threw out an emphatic cheer and Gonzalez did a pump fist and heaved the ball out of play in celebration.

“Miggy is a great champion. He’s unbelievable and he kept his foot on our throats and made it tough for us,” Gonzalez said. “Playing against these Valley legends, I was blacked out for about six holes, but I finished birdie-birdie-eagle so that was exciting, and to make a putt in front of all these fans, it was awesome.

“I told myself if I won it, I would be one and done, but I feel I have some unfinished business now.”

Albert Ochoa, the former No. 1 golfer in the NCAA when he played at Texas Christian University, finished fourth with a 147 total.

Angel and Ochoa, who have known and golfed together for many years, shared the lead after the first day at par-72. That round included drizzles and one rainy patch with winds sending the rain parallel to the course. After about a 45-minute delay, golfers returned to finish their rounds.