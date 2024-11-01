Home RGVSports Football Photo Gallery: PSJA North suffer hard in overtime loss against CC Flour... RGVSportsFootballHigh SchoolMediaPhoto Photo Gallery: PSJA North suffer hard in overtime loss against CC Flour Bluff 28-27 By Joel Martinez - November 1, 2024 FacebookTwitterWhatsAppEmail PSJA North’s Jorge Alvarez (25) attempts a field goal in the 4th quarter against Flour Bluff in a District 15-5A DI game at Hornet Stadium on Friday, Nov. 1, 2024, in Corpus Christi. The field goal was missed sending the game into overtime. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) PSJA North running back Ethan Guerra (21) delivers a last minute touchdown in the 4th quarter against Flour Bluff in a District 15-5A DI game at Hornet Stadium on Friday, Nov. 1, 2024, in Corpus Christi. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) PSJA North quarterback Daren Garcia (1) carries the ball against Flour Bluff in a District 15-5A DI game at Hornet Stadium on Friday, Nov. 1, 2024, in Corpus Christi. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) PSJA North defender Jesse Montez (12) dives at Flour Bluff quarterback Jayden Paluseo (4) as he passes the ball in a District 15-5A DI game at Hornet Stadium on Friday, Nov. 1, 2024, in Corpus Christi. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) PSJA North’s Andrew Alvarado (0) carries the ball against Flour Bluff in a District 15-5A DI game at Hornet Stadium on Friday, Nov. 1, 2024, in Corpus Christi. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) PSJA North running back Ethan Guerra (21) carries the ball against Flour Bluff in a District 15-5A DI game at Hornet Stadium on Friday, Nov. 1, 2024, in Corpus Christi. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) PSJA North’s Andrew Alvarado (0) carries the ball against Flour Bluff in a District 15-5A DI game at Hornet Stadium on Friday, Nov. 1, 2024, in Corpus Christi. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) PSJA North quarterback Daren Garcia (1) carries the ball into the end zone against Flour Bluff in a District 15-5A DI game at Hornet Stadium on Friday, Nov. 1, 2024, in Corpus Christi. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) PSJA North quarterback Darin Garcia (1) celebrates his touchdown run in the end zone against Flour Bluff in a District 15-5A DI game at Hornet Stadium on Friday, Nov. 1, 2024, in Corpus Christi. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) PSJA North defenders react to try to stop a field goal attempt by Flour Bluff during overtime in a District 15-5A DI game at Hornet Stadium on Friday, Nov. 1, 2024, in Corpus Christi. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) PSJA North quarterback Daren Garcia (1), left, congratulates running back Ethan Guerra (21) for his touchdown run in overtime play against Flour Bluff in a District 15-5A DI game at Hornet Stadium on Friday, Nov. 1, 2024, in Corpus Christi. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) PSJA North side line reacts as running back Ethan Guerra (21) carries the ball into the end zone in overtime play against Flour Bluff in a District 15-5A DI game at Hornet Stadium on Friday, Nov. 1, 2024, in Corpus Christi. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) PSJA North running back Ethan Guerra (21) carries the ball against Flour Bluff in a District 15-5A DI game at Hornet Stadium on Friday, Nov. 1, 2024, in Corpus Christi. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) PSJA North teammates wait to enter the field of play before the start of a District 15-5A DI game against Flour Bluf at Hornet Stadium on Friday, Nov. 1, 2024, in Corpus Christi. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) PSJA North’s Nick Torres (20) is comforted at the end of a District 15-5A DI game against Flour Bluff after their lose at Hornet Stadium on Friday, Nov. 1, 2024, in Corpus Christi. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Featured Local Savings RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Photo Gallery: Mustangs run past the Warriors 42-28 Photo Gallery: Economedes gains the wins against La Joya Coyotes 45-29 Photo Gallery: Hawks upend the Wolverines 21-14