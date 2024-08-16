Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

After two days of pool play during the 19th annual McHi Poundfest on Thursday and Friday, one thing is for certain – District 31-5A is going to be brutal once again.

McAllen High, McAllen Memorial and McAllen Rowe all went undefeated for a second day – 6-0 overall each, and District 31-5A – the SEC of South Texas high school volleyball – combined for a 28-2 record heading into Saturday’s bracket play. All five schools from 31-5A advanced to the championship bracket.

The only two losses for 31-5A came from McHi defeating Edinburg Vela, and McAllen Memorial defeating two-time defending district champion Sharyland High.

At McHi, the Bulldogs won all 12 of the sets they played and looked completely dominant most of the day. Gabby Estringel led a powerful front line, including Karely Cantu and Bella Rivera, while also showing some libero-like diving saves. Head coach Estefania Portillo went deep into her talented bench, and every player performed as needed, as expected or better. Sophomore Mackenzie Davidson also had some impactful play time in the middle, providing MCHi with a big block and additional size at the net

The Bulldogs’ defense, sparked by libero Kaylen Ottmers and defensive specialist Braelyn Martinez also played like their school moniker – Bulldogs – serve receiving and passing well to help setter Yaneli Rocha pick and choose which of her arsenal of hitters to choose from. Rocha also showed that defense shouldn’t fall asleep on her, sneaking in a couple of lefty kills throughout the day.

The Bulldogs found themselves in trouble though on a couple of occasions, trailing Edinburg Vela during the first set but then going on a 10-2 run to clinch that set. They were on the ropes during the first set against PSJA High, led by blistering attacks from the Bears’ Juliana Guajardo, who found her legs and her swing during that match. However, McHi’s resiliency led them to victory.

Rowe swept through its opponents, seemingly with ease with wins over Harlingen South, Port Isabel and Rio Grande City. Brianna Sanchez led Rowe offensively with 19 kills and Kendyl Keenan added 17. Hailey Gonzalez and Katelynn combined for 20 kills. The Warriors will kick off the championship bracket against Vela at 9 a.m. Saturday on Court 1 at McHi. At the same time, Memorial and Los Fresnos will play on Court 2. Rowe and Memorial could meet in the semifinals, which take place at 11 a.m.

McHi opens its day as the top seed and faces Rio Grande City on Court 1 at 10 a.m., while Harlingen South and Sharyland face off at the same time with the winners playing in the other semifinal at noon. The championship match is slated for 2 p.m.

The Silver bracket will take place at McAllen Memorial and the Bronze bracket will be played at McAllen Rowe.