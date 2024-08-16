The San Benito Greyhounds have been as consistent as they come the past 10 years, finishing at least at .500 and making it to the postseason every season since 2014.

At the helm of it all has been head coach Dan Gomez, who has posted an 86-31 mark with the Greyhounds during that span, including five 10-win seasons.

Despite returning just seven starters from last year’s squad, the team’s track record combined with one of the top coaching staffs in the area has the Greyhounds ranked among the best in the RGV once again, opening the season at No. 10 in the RGVSports.com preseason 5A/6A poll.

The Greyhounds’ offensive strength will come from its line with several key pieces returning, including first-team all-district center Carlos Vasquez, and seniors Zaylen Graham and Ethan Ruiz.

The trench warriors will be tasked with easing a transition at quarterback and running back, with new faces at both positions set to step in this year.

Replacing the production of three-year starting running back Fabian Garcia will be the top priority this season, with San Benito’s all-time leading rusher now at UTRGV following graduation.

Senior Angel Treviño is likely to take over the starting running back role after rushing for 555 yards and seven touchdowns in limited action last year. Expect San Benito to throw other running backs into the mix as well, including speedy junior Tommy Ramirez.

Meanwhile, junior Tyler Ruiz is expected to take the QB1 snaps this season, entering Year 1 with the Greyhounds after transferring from Edinburg North.

The speedy athlete joins San Benito with two years of varsity experience under his belt, having played receiver for the Cougars in 2022 (16 receptions, 234 yards, 2 touchdowns) and quarterback last season.

Ruiz’s dual-threat capabilities were on full display last year, throwing for 1,057 yards and 15 touchdowns, and he added 208 yards and two touchdowns on the ground.

Add long, speedy wideouts Adam Cortez and Gabriel Covarrubias into the mix, and the Greyhounds’ offense looks primed for another strong year.

Growing pains are to be expected on defense, with only two starters returning from last year’s elite unit.

Still, with one of the area’s top defensive minds in coordinator Johnny Garza leading the way, expect the Greyhounds to be ready by the time district play rolls around.

A tough non-district schedule should help the Greyhounds find their footing, with five of their six opponents having made the postseason last year.

They’ll kick off the year at home against RGV powerhouse PSJA North on Aug. 30, followed by a road game against Class 6A DI state semifinalist Austin Westlake. Other non-district matchups include Class 6A DI regional semifinalist Laredo United, last year’s 32-6A champion Weslaco High and nine-time state champion Carthage.

San Benito’s non-district gauntlet should have it ready by its District 32-6A opener against Brownsville Hanna on Oct. 11. It will follow it up with games against Los Fresnos and Brownsville Veterans before closing out the year with the Battle of Arroyo against Harlingen High on Nov. 8.

