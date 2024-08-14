RGVSports.com Top 30 Football Player Countdown (No. 21-25)

The 2024 high school football season is officially underway, with teams hitting the practice field across the Rio Grande Valley.

With Week 1 of the regular season looming, the RGVSports.com staff compiled a list of the top 30 returning RGV football players for the 2024 season.

Our list continues with a pair of powerful ball-carriers from the Lower Valley, a defensive duo from the Mid-Valley and an experienced signal-caller from Mission, the quarterback capital of the RGV.

No. 21: LB Matthew Cano, sr., Edcouch-Elsa

2023 Stats: 134 total tackles, 22 TFL, 13.5 sacks, 11 QB hurries, two interceptions, four forced fumbles

Notes: Leading the Yellow Jackets’ “Thunder Defense” is Cano, a versatile outside linebacker who leaves his fingerprints all over the game. He can blow up running plays in the backfield and apply non-stop pressure on passing downs to slow opposing offenses. Cano gives Edcouch-Elsa the top returning defensive standout in a wide open District 16-5A DII.

22. QB Diego Salinas, sr., Mission High

2023 Stats: 2,067 passing yards, 19 TDs, 795 rushing yards, five TDs

Notes: Salinas earned his starting spot as a freshman and now enters his senior season as one of the RGV’s most experienced passers. The Mission quarterback can do damage with his arm and legs after accounting for 24 total touchdowns as a junior. With Mission moving down from Class 6A to 5A, Salinas should have the Eagles ready to soar in 2024.

23. RB Noah Huerta, jr., Harlingen High

2023 Stats: 143 carries, 942 yards, 18 TDs

Notes: Huerta exploded onto the scene as a sophomore with the Cardinals by rumbling for nearly 1,000 yards and 18 scores. With holes to fill in the passing game, expect Harlingen to rely on its lead back early and often. If Huerta can take another step forward after an offseason spent getting bigger, stronger and faster, he’s primed to be one of the area’s top rushers.

24. FB Alvin Trevillion, sr., Brownsville Veterans

2023 Stats: 221 carries, 1,497 yards, 10 TDs

Notes: The Chargers’ ground game has its leading rusher back in the fold as Trevillion and company are ready to run wild following Brownsville Veterans’ state semifinal appearance a season ago. Trevillion runs with balance, quickness, strength and a low center of gravity, making it a tough task for defenders to bring him down.

25. DB Gabriel Horta, sr., Weslaco East

2023 Stats: 53 tackles, three INTs

Notes: Horta has established himself as a shutdown corner in a strong secondary that will lead the Weslaco East defense in 2024. He’s a ballhawk that can take away receiving threats and make opposing quarterbacks pay if they throw in his direction. With few returners offensively, Weslaco East will lean on Horta and the defense to stay in the fight in a new-look District 15-5A DI.