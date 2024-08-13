Upper Valley All-Area Softball Awards

All-area selection for The Monitor:

MVP – Mia Rodriguez, Weslaco High

The Panthers had a team full of leaders and high IQ players that led them to a 6A state title, Mia Rodriguez was one of the most impressive.

Rodriguez was terrific offensively and defensively. Rodriguez finished the season with a .467 batting average, .589 on-base percentage, 49 hits, 10 home runs, 53 RBIs and drew 33 walks.

Rodriguez finished the season with a .954 fielding percentage and helped turn 9 double plays.

Rodriguez is off to Midland College after being one of the most impactful players for the Panthers during their state championship run.

Co-Offensive Players of the Year – Alexis Soliz/Romy Nuñez, Weslaco High

Weslaco High seniors Alexis Soliz and Romy Nuñez were two of the Panthers most well rounded hitters on the way to a state title.

Both came up huge in the bottom of the seventh against Waco Midway, driving in runs.

Soliz batted .400 with 44 hits, 6 homers, 38 RBIs and .496 on-base percentage. Nuñez finished with .406 average, 43 hits, 6 home runs and 38 RBIs as well.

Nuñez signed with Schreiner University while Soliz is going to Texas A&M Kingsville.

Defensive Player of the Year – Elizabeth Craig, Weslaco High

Angelina College is going to pick up a stud at first base for the spring college softball season. Craig was one of the Valley’s lengthiest first baseman, cutting down that throw to her by a few inches, making throws easier for the infielders.

Craig finished the season with a .982 fielding percentage and was also one of the best hitters for the state champions. Craig had a crucial hit during the comeback against Waco Midway.

Utility Player of the Year – Clarissa Mejia, Weslaco High

Weslaco High’s Clarissa Mejia moved between catcher and designated hitter her sophomore year, thriving in both roles.

Mejia batted .453 with 53 hits, 12 homers and 57 RBIs.

Mejia’s power helped lift the Panthers over the edge, it was something they needed the year before and Mejia complimented the other power hitters in the lineup well.

Pitcher of the Year – Madelynn Cantu, Weslaco High

Weslaco High pitcher Madelynn Cantu emerged as the THSWA 6A MVP after a fabulous season that saw her win 30 games with 196 strikeouts and 2.075 ERA.

Cantu threw all but 30 innings for the state champs and will have two more years like Mejia. The Valley is loaded with talented pitchers, especially the next two years and Cantu is up there at the top of the list.

Co-Newcomers of the Year – Aubrey Garza and Arianna Lugo, PSJA High

PSJA High made it past the first round only to lose a close one-game playoff to San Antonio O’Connor. The Bears should have everyone back including Aubrey Garza and Arianna Lugo, two freshman last year.

Garza batted .523 with 7 home runs, 38 RBIs and 45 hits with a perfect fielding percentage while Lugo batted .483, 43 hits, 32 RBIs and a .966 fielding percentage.

Coach of the Year – Mario Rodriguez, Weslaco High

Weslaco High head coach Mario Rodriguez should have been inducted into the Rio Grande Valley Sports Hall of Fame this summer, but there is next summer right?

Rodriguez helped guide the Weslaco Panthers to the Class 6A state title after already making to the state final four earlier in his tenure. Rodriguez is one of the best to do it in RGV softball history.

Rodriguez’s team was extremely plate disciplined, clutch – obviously – and filled with leaders with high softball IQ influenced by the coaching staff led by Rodriguez.