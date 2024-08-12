Lower Valley Softball All-Area Awards

The All-Area awards for the Valley Morning Star/Brownsville Herald.

MVP – Amira Rodriguez, Harlingen South

The soon to be senior is the only player in Valley history to appear in two state tournaments.

The D1 talent was key in helping guide the Hawks to the state tournament this season as one of the best hitters in the state and having a strong arm in the circle when needed.

Rodriguez was tied for first in the state in RBIs with 73 and 12th in the nation.

The future Washington Husky batted .570 on 73 hits with 15 homers, went 6-1 as a starter in the circle and a .933 fielding percentage at third base.

Offensive Player of the Year – Yezenia Perez, Harlingen South

Harlingen South infielder Yezenia Perez destroyed District 32-5A to earn MVP honors and was super clutch in the deeper rounds of the playoffs to help the Hawks reach a state title game.

Perez batted .445 this season on 53 hits. Perez hit 20 home runs, the second most in Class 5A and the sixth most in the state. She also drove in 64 runs.

Perez is headed to Our Lady of the Lake, the NAIA national champs in 2024.

Defensive Player of the Year – Ella Sulkazi, Los Fresnos

Los Fresnos shortstop Ella Sulkazi finished the season 74 put outs and was one of the best players not on one of the top teams in the Valley.

Sulkazi signed with the University of Rhode Island before helping the Falcons reach the playoffs. Sulkazi had a lot of volume at short stop and a lot of the balls were well hit against her Falcons team that finished fourth in District 32-6A.

Pitcher of the Year – Lexi Sandoval, Harlingen South

The Valley is loaded with pitching talent, but none probably improved as much as Lexi Sandoval this season.

Sandoval was amazing especially in the state semifinals where she threw six shut innings against Aledo to win 1-0 and book a spot in the final.

Sandoval went 21-2 as a starter, finishing with 201 strikeouts on a 127.2 innings pitched.

Utility Player of the Year – Jaylin Mata, Harlingen South

Depending on who was in the circle for the Hawks is where Jaylin Mata took the field that day. Mata was instrumental in the Hawks not skipping a beat regardless of her playing left field, or third base.

Mata batted .398 with six homers, drove in 47 runs, had a .952 fielding percentage and stole three bases.

Mata had a clutch walk-off against Leander in the fourth round and will be a key player next season as a junior.

Newcomer – Alyssa Lezama, Brownsville Lopez

Brownsville Lopez’s Alyssa Lezama has seen two sisters make it to the next level, she could be next.

Lezama batted .443 on 39 hits, drove in 27 runs and had two home runs. The freshman played third base and finished with a .900 fielding percentage.

Third base is tough for a freshman and Lezama held her own and will be a key player on a Lopez team that should have some pretty high expectations despite being in the same district as one of the best teams in the state.

Coach of the Year – Joey Rios, Harlingen South

Harlingen South head coach Joey Rios picked up a terrific player when Rodriguez transferred, no doubt.

It really did push Harlingen South over its second round hump, but the players that have been in the program with Rios took it up a notch this season.

All of them became better under Rios, and yes, travel ball plays a part in that as well, but the high school level softball coaching in the Valley is strong and Rios is up there with the best of them.

Plate discipline and coming through in clutch situations are two key signs that a team is well coached in the sport. The Hawks demonstrated that throughout the playoffs.

Rios is one of only two coaches in RGV history to ever coach in a softball state title game.