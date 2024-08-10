The 2024 high school football season is officially underway, with several programs starting practice this past Monday and the rest set to join in a few days.

With Week 1 of the regular season looming, the RGVSports.com staff compiled a list of the top 30 returning RGV football players for the 2024 season.

We kick off our list with a hard-nosed linebacker from PSJA High, a dual-threat gunslinger from Brownsville St. Joseph, a do-it-all playmaker from Santa Rosa and more.

Be sure to check back every Wednesday and Saturday as we announce more players from the list leading up to the reveal of the top five players in the 2024 RGVSports.com Football Tab on Aug. 28.

No. 26: LB Cody Longoria, sr., PSJA High

2023 Stats: 150 total tackles, 16 TFL, four QB hurries, two sacks, FF

Notes: A three-year starter, Longoria is the heartbeat of PSJA High’s defense. The senior middle linebacker has a nose for the football, racking up 239 total tackles during the past two years. Once again, Longoria should hear his name called often on Friday nights this upcoming season.

No. 27: QB Gavin Cisneros, jr., Brownsville St. Joseph

2023 Stats: 144/226, 2001 yds, 17 TDs, five INTs; 113 carries, 825 yds, five TDs

Notes: Cisneros established himself as one of the RGV’s top dual-threat quarterbacks last season, slicing up defenses with his arm and legs. The 6-foot-1, 180-pound gunslinger possesses the elusiveness to extend plays and the arm to blow the top off defenses. A bigger year could be in store as Cisneros gets even more comfortable with the Bloodhounds’ offense.

No. 28: ATH JJ Anaya, sr., Santa Rosa

2023 Stats: 158 car, 784 yds, 11 TDs; 82 total tackles, four TFL, two sacks, three FR, FF

Notes: Anaya made a huge jump from Year 2 to 3 last season, evolving from a contributor on the Warriors to the team’s top player on both sides of the ball. The do-it-all athlete will be tasked with leading the offense and defense again, slated to start at RB and MLB for Santa Rosa in 2024.

No. 29: QB Ryan Reyna, sr., PSJA Memorial

2023 Stats: 525 passing yds, 888 rushing yds, 25 total TDs

Notes: Reyna continued to grow in Coach Littleton’s offense during his second year at the helm last season, leading the Wolverines to their first playoff appearance since 2011. The dual-threat QB could be in for an MVP-caliber campaign during his third and final year at the helm, with a 1K passing and rushing season not out of the question.

No. 30: WR Gabriel Rios, sr., Brownsville Lopez

2023 Stats: 55 rec, 915 yds, five TDs

Notes: Rios isn’t the biggest on the field, measuring in at just 5-foot-9 and 155 pounds. Don’t let his small frame fool you, however, with the wideout establishing him as one of the top players in the area last season. With blazing 4.6 speed at his disposal, Rios is a threat to break free for a touchdown any time he touches the ball.

