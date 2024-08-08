Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) head football coach Travis Bush announced on Thursday the addition of two graduate student coaches, including Gunnar Henderson, who will work with the offense, and Brandon Palomares, who will work with the defense.

Gunnar Henderson

A graduate of McAllen High School, Henderson comes to UTRGV after playing in the 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship game with TCU.

“We’re extremely excited about the addition of Gunnar Henderson to our staff,” Bush said. “Gunnar will be a big-time coach one day and his experiences from McAllen High School all the way to the CFP National Championship game will add great value to our staff. Gunnar also played wide receiver in our offensive system and will be a great mentor to our young student-athletes.”

In two seasons at TCU, Henderson saw time at wide receiver and on special teams, making 13 receptions for 235 yards and two touchdowns in 26 games. A two-time Academic All-Big 12 honoree, Henderson averaged a team-best 20.3 yards per completion as a senior before competing in the New Orleans Saints’ 2023 rookie minicamp.

Henderson began his collegiate career at Incarnate Word, helping his team to the 2018 Southland Conference Championship. He was elevated to team captain as a sophomore while earning Academic All-Southland Conference honors.

“I’m very thankful for the opportunity Coach Bush and the rest of the staff have given me,” Henderson said. “It is truly a blessing to start my college coaching career in the Valley. I am going to work extremely hard and do my part so the product we put on the field in 2025 is something the Valley is proud of.”

While at McAllen, Henderson was an offensive most valuable player, all-region and all-district wide receiver as a junior and senior. He was also a three-time all-district return specialist and, as a sophomore, an all-district defensive back.

Henderson graduated from TCU in 2023 with a Bachelor of Science in Communication Studies.

Brandon Palomares

Palomares played football at Seguin High School from 2014-17, including his final two years for Bush, who was the head coach, and UTRGV Defensive Line Coach Nathan Langford, who was the assistant head coach and defensive coordinator.

“Words can’t describe how proud I am of Brandon and how happy we are to have him on staff,” Bush said. “I sat in his living room on a home visit in Seguin in 2016 when he was a junior in high school, and now I look down the staff room table to see him as a grown man and a coach. He understands the culture of toughness and competitiveness we will build here and will be a great role model for our young student-athletes.”

As a student-athlete at Seguin, Palomares rushed for 1,573 yards on 231 carries while scoring 15 touchdowns in 29 games across three varsity seasons. He also caught 37 passes for 479 yards over his final two seasons after passing for 331 yards on 38 completions as a sophomore.

Palomares returned to Seguin full-time in 2022-23, coaching three varsity sports, including football, over the last two years.

“I’m incredibly blessed to have the opportunity to attend UTRGV and work under Coach Bush and alongside Coach Langford,” Palomares said. “They have not only served as my coaches but have also been mentors who have poured into me and inspired me to pursue a career in coaching. I look forward to being a part of history and serving the Rio Grande Valley. I’m excited to be a Vaquero. V’s up!”

Palomares graduated from Texas A&M in 2022 with a Bachelor of Science in Sport Management.