Seven players earn TSWA 6A All-State baseball honors

The Texas Sports Writers Association released its Class 6A all-state teams Friday with seven baseball players from La Joya High, Los Fresnos and Weslaco High earning recognition.

La Joya catcher Homer Munoz was named to the TSWA 6A all-state second team after leading the Coyotes to the regional semifinal round of the state playoffs. Munoz hit .402 with 27 RBIs and six home runs on the year.

Los Fresnos pitcher Joaquin Cavazos earned a spot on the all-state third team after posting a 11-1 record with a 0.52 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 67 1/3 innings pitched.

Weslaco High freshman John Reyna (10-2 record, 1.25 ERA, 99 strikeouts in 61 2/3 innings) and senior Ryan Everitt (.384 batting average, 28 RBIs, 22 runs) were named honorable mention at pitcher and first base, respectively, after leading the Panthers into the regional quarterfinal round of the postseason.

La Joya had two more players earn all-state recognition with senior pitcher Santiago Tijerina (9-1 record. 0.88 ERA, 81 strikeouts in 71 1/3 innings) and senior shortstop Lucas Zambrano (.398 batting average, 27 RBIs, 27 runs) named honorable mention.

Los Fresnos shortstop Derek Garcia (.372 batting average, 34 runs, 21 RBIs, 22 stolen bases) also was named an all-state honorable mention after leading the Falcons to a District 32-6A title.