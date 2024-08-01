Valley baseball standouts earn TSWA 4A-5A All-State honors

Several Rio Grande Valley high school baseball standouts received statewide recognition for their play on the diamond during the 2024 season to earn Texas Sports Writers Association all-state honors, led by Port Isabel’s Tristan Garcia and La Joya Palmview’s Josiah Gonzalez.

Garcia was the lone 4A player from the RGV to earn a spot on the TSWA Class 4A all-state first team. Garcia, a catcher who will play baseball at Texas Southern next season, hit a Valley-best .673 at the plate with 16 runs, 14 RBIs and one home run with the Tarpons during his senior season.

La Joya Palmview’s Gonzalez was named to the TSWA Class 5A all-state first team as a designated hitter after batting .418 with 26 RBIs, 26 runs, three stolen bases and 21 walks for the District 30-5A champion Lobos.

Palmview outfielder Jorge Garza and Edcouch-Elsa second baseman Alec Salazar earned TSWA Class 5A all-state third-team honors.

Garza, a junior, posted a .427 batting average with 25 runs, 14 RBIs, seven stolen bases and 22 walks for Palmview. Salazar, a senior, led the Yellow Jackets with a .429 batting average, 19 runs, 15 RBIs, one home run, 15 stolen bases and 14 walks.

Three more Valley standouts earned honorable mention recognition in Brownsville Veterans catcher Oscar Rodriguez (.402 batting average, 28 RBIs), La Joya Palmview second baseman Mateo Garcia (.364 batting average, 28 runs, 27 RBIs, two home runs, nine stolen bases) and Rio Grande City second baseman Paul Bazan Jr.