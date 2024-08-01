McAllen’s Shaine Casas clocked a 1:58.04 to finish second in the fourth heat today in the Men’s 200-meter Individual Medley to advance to the semifinals at the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games.

Casas’ time in the heat was the fifth overall fastest on the day. The 16 fastest swim times through the four heats, featuring 25 swimmers from around the world, advance to the semifinals, which will be held near the end of the Olympic day, scheduled to start at 2:35 p.m., Central Time, 9:35 p.m. in Paris time.

Several watch parties have been scheduled around the Valley for the semifinals. You can see them here:

The medal round is slated for 1:43 p.m., Central Time, Friday (8:43 p.m. Paris time).

Casas’ entry time to clinch an Olympic berth was 1 minute, 55.83 seconds, which places him third out of the 25 swimmers in the event. Only teammate Carson Foster (1:55.65), China’s Shun Wang (1:54.62) and France’s Leon Marchand (1:54.82) have faster entry times. (Note: The Olympic record is held by the USA’s Michael Phelps at 1:54.23 and the world record is owned by the USA’s Ryan Lochte at 1:54.00).

Only two swimmers clocked in a sub-1:58.00 times Thursday morning – Great Britain’s Scott Duncan (1:57.77) and France’s Marchand (1:57.86). Casas’ USA teammate Carson Foster won his heat in 1:58.63