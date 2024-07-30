Rio Hondo lands three on TSWA 3A All-State Baseball Teams

RIO HONDO — Three Rio Hondo Bobcats earned statewide recognition for their play on the diamond during the 2024 season as Christopher Galvan, Joshua Laster and Ruben Castellanos were named to the Texas Sports Writers Association 3A all-state teams Tuesday.

Galvan and Laster were named to the TSWA 3A all-state baseball second team as a pitcher and third baseman, respectively.

Galvan, a sophomore, finished his season with a 12-2 record and one save in 16 appearances and 14 starts. He posted a 1.16 ERA with 94 strikeouts in 60 1/3 innings pitched with four complete games, one shutout and one no-hitter.

Laster, the junior third baseman, led the Bobcats with a .616 batting average, 45 hits, 37 RBIs and 31 runs scored in 29 games.

Castellanos, also a junior, was named third-team all-state at designated hitter after batting .391 with 25 hits, 21 runs and 13 RBI in 30 games.

The trio helped Rio Hondo finish the 2024 season as the District 32-3A champion with a 25-6 overall record and an area-round playoff appearance.