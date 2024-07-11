Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The 33rd Annual Texas Hunters & Sportsman’s Expo is coming back to the McAllen Convention Center from July 19 through July 21. Expectations are rising as fast as attendance is growing each year.

“We have had solid crowds over the past 32 years, and the show’s attendance continues to grow each year. It really gets better each year.” show director Justin Curl said. “We have had solid crowds during the past 32 years, and the show’s attendance continues to grow each year. This three-day weekend event is expected to draw several thousand hunting and fishing enthusiasts and visitors from both sides of the Texas/Mexico border.

“We want to focus on the fact that we are going to have items for everyone and a variety of exhibits,” Curl said. “We will have smaller exhibits with more affordable items for everyone as well.”

This is the only show of its kind south of San Antonio and north of Monterrey, Mexico. The show features guides and outfitters from across the United States, Canada, Mexico and Africa, booking hunts for trophy whitetail, big game, exotics, bear, nilgai, moose, elk, mule deer, turkey, quail, dove, waterfowl, trophy bass and saltwater fishing trips, and more.

“This is not just a show for just the hunter,” Curl said. “This is a show for the angler and has become a family event/tradition in the RGV.”

Fishing guides and camps will be on hand as well to book that fishing trip of a lifetime. Don’t forget, boats and motors will be on sale as well.

“This is a show the entire family can enjoy,” Curl said. “There is something here for everyone. Wildlife art, hand-crafted rustic furniture, barbecue pits, smoked meats, gourmet foods and exotic and silver jewelry are just a few of the exhibits and attractions.”

As always, another crowd-pleasing favorite is the free samples of the latest homemade jellies, jams, beef jerky and wild game jerky, roasted almonds and more. There will be several ladies exhibits, too. Chupacabra spices and others will have a tongue-numbing experience prepared for those wanna-be weekend chefs.

“The July Expo promises to be one of the best shows ever,” Curl said. “We’re bringing back all the ‘old’ favorites, but we continually add new exhibits each year.”

Bow and arrow marksman Frank Addington Jr., aka “the aspirin buster,” will perform all three days at the show. Doug Digger will dazzle with his rattlesnake pit and educate the public on rattlesnakes. Pedro Sors, host of the Con Cana Y Carrrete show also will be in attendance.

Tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for children, and children 12 and under are free, courtesy of Academy Sports & Outdoors and L&F Distributors. The show runs from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., Friday, July 19; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, July 20; and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sunday, July 21.