UTRGV Football to play Texas A&M-Kingsville in 2027

The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Department of Intercollegiate Athletics announced on Monday that the UTRGV football team will host Texas A&M-Kingsville on Sept. 4, 2027.

“As we build our schedules for the next few years, it was important to us to make sure that in the spirit of camaraderie, we host the closest college football team outside the Rio Grande Valley,” UTRGV vice president and director of athletics Chasse Conque said. “I appreciate athletic director Steve Roach and his willingness to make scheduling this matchup a priority for our fans. We have a great relationship between departments and coaching staffs. [UTRGV head] coach [Travis] Bush and [Texas A&M-Kingsville head] coach [Michael] Salinas are good friends and have already worked together to host multiple camps. This should be a great contest for both our teams, our fans, students, and alumni.”

UTRGV Football currently has four nonconference football games scheduled from 2025-2030 — Sul Ross State on Aug. 30, 2025 at home, Texas A&M-Kingsville on Sept. 4, 2027 at home, Texas State on Sept. 11, 2027 on the road, and Texas State on Sept. 14, 2030 on the road.

$25 for ‘25

Fans can reserve season tickets with a $25 deposit for the inaugural season of UTRGV football in 2025 at GoUTRGV.com/Tickets. Deposits are non-refundable and non-transferable and will be applied toward season ticket purchases.

UTRGV Athletics is still finalizing details regarding ticket prices and will announce prices in September. The plan is to offer a variety of price points with season tickets as low as $99 to ensure there is something for everyone.

Season tickets will include games at Robert and Janet Vackar Stadium. UTRGV will host one game at Sams Stadium in Brownsville every year. Season ticket holders will have the option to purchase tickets for the Brownsville game during the select-a-seat process.

UTRGV Athletics is giving priority for choosing seats to current V Club members, season ticket holders of any sport, and corporate partners as part of the Vaqueros Loyalty Points program. For more information on Vaqueros Loyalty Points, including answers to frequently asked questions, visit GoUTRGV.com/LoyaltyPoints.

Fans with questions can contact the UTRGV Athletics ticketing team of Eddie Galvan (956-665-3415) and Ryela Rodriguez (956-665-3747) over the phone or through email at [email protected].