Independence Throw Down set for Saturday in Brownsville

Four titles will be on the line at Independence Throw Down on Saturday at Jacob Brown Auditorium in Brownsville. The action starts at 7 p.m. with 10 bouts scheduled on the card, including four World Boxing Foundation (WBF) sanctioned championship fights.

“We are thrilled and honored to present this professional boxing event in Brownsville, Texas,” said Julio Marines, president and CEO of Marines Boxing Promotions.

“Our goal is to bring the ultimate experience in live world-class boxing to both the Rio Grande Valley and Brownsville,” said Joe Castillo, vice President of Marines Boxing Promotions.

Title fights include:

Sammy Castaneda defends the Silver Welterweight (147) Championship against Jesus Maldonado

Jose Luis Sauceda defends the Silver Super Lightweight (140) Championship against Roman De La Cruz Sena

Jonny “Blaze” Tapia defends the Silver Lightweight (135) Championship against Luis Gerardo Perez Salas

Jesus Martinez defends the Silver Flyweight (112) Championship against Omar Rodriguez Gamez

“This is our third event of the year in Brownsville, and we eagerly anticipate many more in the coming months. Over the past 23 years, we have hosted more than 150 events,” Castillo said.

Specials guests appearing are Mexican American former professional boxer Robert Garcia and professional ring announcer Lupe Contreras.