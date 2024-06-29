State 7on7: PSJA North wins consolation championship

The PSJA North Raiders won five games Saturday morning to capture the 2024 Texas 7on7 State Tournament consolation bracket championship at Veterans Memorial Park in College Station.

The Raiders, who went 1-2 on Day 1 of the Division I state tournament Friday, defeated Harker Heights 26-24 in the consolation bracket championship to cap off a five-game winning streak.

PSJA North also defeated rival PSJA High 13-7 in the semifinals to earn their spot in the consolation bracket title game. The Raiders won in Round 1 against Terrell 34-19, in Round 2 against San Antonio East Central 27-20 and in Round 3 against Friendswood 34-27.

PSJA High made its way to the consolation bracket semifinals against PSJA North with wins over Katy Cinco Ranch 26-20 in Round 1, El Paso Pebble 27-26 in Round 2 and Willis 27-26 in Round 3.

PSJA Memorial was the lone RGV team to qualify for the championship bracket but fell against eventual state champion DeSoto in the opening round by a score of 27-6 on Saturday. DeSoto defeated Austin Anderson 38-20 to win the Division I state title.

McAllen Rowe lost its Round 1 consolation bracket game against San Antonio East Central 26-7 and Mission High lost its Round 1 consolation bracket game against Willis 30-20.