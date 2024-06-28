PSJA Memorial had a strong opening day at the 2024 Texas 7on7 State Tournament on Friday at Veterans Park and Athletic Complex in College Station to advance to Saturday’s championship bracket.

Five RGV teams — PSJA Memorial, McAllen Rowe, Mission High, PSJA High and PSJA North — are in College Station competing in the Division I state 7on7 tourney, while Santa Rosa was the lone Valley team to qualify and compete in the Division II & III tourneys, which concluded Friday.

PSJA Memorial finished second in Pool P on Friday with a 2-1 record to advance to the Division I championship bracket. The Wolverines defeated Lucas Lovejoy 24-13 and Friendswood 20-18 in pool play while losing 28-12 against Keller Central.

PSJA Memorial will meet DeSoto in the first round of Saturday’s Division I championship bracket at 8:45 a.m.

The top two finishers in pool play advance to the championship bracket, while the bottom two finishers in pool play advance to the consolation bracket. Saturday’s championship and consolation brackets are single-elimination.

PSJA North finished third in Pool E with a 1-2 record, picking up a win over Dickinson while losing two against Coppell and Austin Anderson. PSJA North will meet Terrell at 8 a.m. Saturday in the Division I consolation bracket.

McAllen Rowe went 1-2 to finish third in Pool F with a 28-26 victory against Mesquite Horn and losses versus Tyler 34-20 and Richmond Randle 21-14. Rowe will face San Antonio East Central at 8 a.m. in the consolation bracket.

Mission won a tight game over Conroe Oak Ridge 27-26 but lost two against Frisco Wakeland 26-20 and Austin McCallum 20-14 to finish fourth in Pool I at 1-2. Mission will play Willis at 8 a.m. in consolation play.

PSJA High went 1-2 in Pool L with three close games. The Bears defeated Midlothian Heritage 33-28 but lost against Houston Strake Jesuit 22-20 and Buda Johnson 33-27 to finish fourth in pool play. PSJA High will square off against Katy Cinco Ranch at 8 a.m. in the Division I consolation bracket.

In the Division III tourney, Santa Rosa went 1-2 in pool play on Thursday with a 19-14 victory over Alpine. The Warriors lost to Gunter 25-6 in the first round of Friday’s championship bracket, as Gunter went on to win the Division III state title.