Eagles, Warriors, Wolverines advance to 7on7 State Tourney

WESLACO — Three more Rio Grande Valley teams punched their tickets to the Texas 7on7 State Tournament with victories at the RGV Mid-Valley Classic 7on7 State Qualifying Tournament on Saturday at Weslaco High School and Weslaco East School.

McAllen Rowe, Mission High and PSJA Memorial each won their respective brackets on Saturday to advance to next week’s state tourney in College Station, joining PSJA High and PSJA North, who advanced by winning at the Sharyland Snake Pit Classic two weeks ago.

The Texas 7on7 State Tournament takes place June 27-29 at Veterans Park and Athletic Complex in College Station featuring qualifiers from across the state.

Bracket 1

McAllen Rowe emerged victorious in Bracket 1 with Pool B wins against PSJA Southwest, 19-0, and Laredo Alexander, 33-20, before falling against Edinburg North 12-6. Two wins was enough to advance to the state qualifying round against the surprise Edinburg Economedes Jaguars, who defeated Weslaco High, 34-19, and McAllen Memorial, 14-13, in Pool A.

The Warriors scored on their final possession against the Jaguars on a touchdown throw from Elijah Garza to Alek Anzaldua for a 19-13 win, earning their third consecutive 7on7 state berth.

Bracket 2

Mission High took down Mercedes 31-27 in a back-and-forth state qualifying round matchup in Bracket 2 to clinch their second state tournament berth in three seasons.

Quarterback Diego Salinas drove the Eagles offense down the field with time ticking away to score the game-winning touchdown against the Tigers with just seconds remaining.

Mission made its way to the state qualifying round by defeating La Joya Palmview, 27-20, and Laredo United South, 33-21.

Mercedes won two games in pool play, 26-20 against Weslaco East and 26-7 against Sharyland High.

Bracket 3

PSJA Memorial is heading back to the Texas 7on7 State Tournament for the first time since 2010 after going undefeated in three games Saturday.

The Wolverines won a pair of tight games in pool play, 20-18 over Sharyland Pioneer and 21-20 against Harlingen South. PSJA Memorial then held Edinburg High to just one score in the state qualifying round for a 13-6 win to earn their spot at state.

The Bobcats also won two games in pool play with a close 21-20 victory over Mission Veterans and 13-6 win against Edcouch-Elsa before falling against the Wolverines.

RGV Mid-Valley Classic Results

Bracket 1 – At Weslaco High

Pool A

Weslaco High 21, McAllen Memorial 7

Brownsville Lopez 27, Edinburg Economedes 18

Edinburg Economedes 34, Weslaco High 19

McAllen Memorial 41, Brownsville Lopez 7

Weslaco High 25, Brownsville Lopez 15

Edinburg Economedes 14, McAllen Memorial 13

Pool B

Laredo Alexander 26, Edinburg North 20, OT

McAllen Rowe 19, PSJA Southwest 0

McAllen Rowe 33, Laredo Alexander 20

PSJA Southwest 26, Edinburg North 14

Edinburg North 12, McAllen Rowe 6

Laredo Alexander 24, PSJA Southwest 13

State Qualifying Round

McAllen Rowe 19, Edinburg Economedes 13

Bracket 2 – At Weslaco East

Pool C

Mercedes 26, Weslaco East 20

Sharyland High def. Laredo Nixon, FF

Weslaco East def. Laredo Nixon, FF

Mercedes 26, Sharyland High 7

Sharyland High 20, Weslaco East 8

Mercedes def. Laredo Nixon, FF

Pool D

Mission High 27, La Joya Palmview 20

Laredo United South 19, San Benito 14

Mission High 33, Laredo United South 21

La Joya Palmview 21, San Benito 7

Laredo United South 33, La Joya Palmview 14

San Benito 26, Mission High 12

State Qualifying Round

Mission High 31, Mercedes 27

Bracket 3 – At Weslaco East

Pool E

Edcouch-Elsa 18, Harlingen High 7

Edinburg High 21, MIssion Veterans 20

Edinburg High 13, Edcouch-Elsa 6

Mission Veterans 33, Harlingen High 21

Harlingen High 21, Edinburg High 13

Mission Veterans 22, Edcouch-Elsa 13

Pool F

PSJA Memorial 20, Sharyland Pioneer 18

Harlingen South def. Brownsville Veterans, FF

PSJA Memorial 21, Harlingen South 20

Sharyland Pioneer def. Brownsville Veterans, FF

Harlingen South 14, Sharyland Pioneer 13

PSJA Memorial def, Brownsville Veterans, FF

State Qualifying Round

PSJA Memorial 13, Edinburg High 6