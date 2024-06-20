UTRGV to play Sul Ross State in inaugural football game

UTRGV Football will play its first game in program history at home against Sul Ross State on Aug. 30, 2025 at Robert and Janet Vackar Stadium in Edinburg, according to a report from FBSchedules.com.

A copy of a contract between UTRGV and Sul Ross State was obtained from UTRGV via a Texas Public Information Act request, according to the report, which states the Vaqueros will pay the Lobos a $50,000 guarantee for the game. UTRGV Athletics had no comment.

Sul Ross State, located in Alpine, is scheduled to move up from Division III and begin competing at the Division II level in Fall 2024 as part of the Lone Star Conference.

UTRGV Football will compete in the Southland Conference beginning in 2025. The Vaqueros will play an exhibition season in 2024 before kicking off Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) action on Aug. 30, 2025 against Sul Ross State.

The Vaqueros now have three nonconference games scheduled from 2025-2030 with Sul Ross State on Aug. 30, 2025, and two road games against Texas State on Sept. 11, 2027 and Sept. 14, 2030 in San Marcos.