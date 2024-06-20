Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

For each of the past three seasons, McAllen’s Shaine Casas has led the United States in the 200-meter individual medley.

At 9 p.m. tonight, Casas, a McAllen High alum, will compete in the same race – this time for a shot at making it to the finals – and, then, the 2024 Olympics in Paris – in the 200 IM.

The Olympics swimming trials are being held for the first time on a football field – Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. For information on where to watch the events, go to teamusa.com/swimming-trials.

Casas will swim in the first of two semifinals and posted a time of 1 minute, 59.10 seconds to reach the semis. He entered the event as the top seed in the 200 IM in 1:56.06. If he advances, he will compete in the finals at 7 p.m. Friday

Casas has the second fastest time entering the 100-meter Butterfly. The heats and the semifinals will take place on Friday and the final is scheduled for Saturday. His time of 50.80 in that event places him behind Dare Russell, whose qualifying time is 50.46 and ahead of Caleb Dressel at 50.84.

An 11-time world championship medalist and three-time NCAA champion, Casas barely missed qualifying for the 2020 Olympics, a stunner for him and more in the swimming world. After that, he quit swimming for a couple of months to regroup.

“I feel great,” Casas said during a recent phone interview with RGVSports.com. “The result I had last time taught me a lot about myself and the sport. It’s great to win but sometimes losing teaches you more than winning.

“Everything I’ve been through since then – the obstacles and the growth – have given me confidence as an athlete and as a person. I’ve been through hard times and some great times and have been able to make the best of things in both situations.”