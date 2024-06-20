Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Luke Antonelli, Miguel Del Angel and Genaro Davila have won almost half of the 21 McAllen City Amateur Golf Championships, capturing 11 of those titles.

Del Angel has a tournament-best five titles, last winning in 2022. Antonelli has three wins during the past four tournaments and is the defending champion. Davila, along with Kyle Marburger, has two titles, his last coming in 2014.

Those three golfers are once again among the favorites as the 22nd city amateur begins Saturday with a stacked field across its five flights at Champion Lakes Golf Course.

Antonelli, from San Antonio, holds the lowest-winning score after shooting a 71-65 — 136 in last season’s event. His 7-under-par 65 was the lowest round in tournament history, which dates back to 2002.

There are 159 golfer scheduled to compete in what McAllen Director of Golf, Carlos Espinosa, said possibly is the most competitive field in tournament history for the par-72 course that measures 6,783 yards from the black tees. Golfers must also navigate the unpredictable South Texas winds, recent rains, 16 water hazards and 11 bunkers.

There will be practice rounds available all day beginning at 7:15 a.m. today. In the afternoon there will be a putting contest beginning at 4 p.m.

The two-day event begins with progressive tee times starting on both No. 1 and No. 10 tees. The awards/ring ceremony for the L&F Distributors Amateur Golf Championship is scheduled to take place at 6 p.m. Sunday at the 18th green.