Valley baseball standouts earn THSBCA All-State honors

The Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association announced its 2024 all-state teams Monday, with several Rio Grande Valley standouts earning statewide recognition for their play this past season.

CLASS 6A

Four RGV products were voted to the THSBCA 6A all-state second team, led by a pair of La Joya High Coyotes in senior catcher Homer Munoz and senior shortstop Lucas Zambrano.

Los Fresnos junior Joaquin Cavazos was named to the all-state second team at pitcher, and Weslaco High senior first baseman Ryan Everitt earned all-state second team honors at first base.

CLASS 5A

The RGV was well-represented on the THSBCA 5A all-state teams from top to bottom, with nine players earning honors.

A trio was named to the Class 5A all-state elite team in Sharyland Pioneer senior shortstop Andy Chapa, Brownsville Veterans senior shortstop and pitcher Carlos Garza, and Sharyland High senior outfielder and pitcher Alejandro Islas.

The THSBCA 5A all-state second team included McAllen Memorial junior pitcher David An, Rio Grande City senior infielder Paul Bazan Jr. and Brownsville Veterans senior catcher Oscar Rodriguez.

La Joya Palmview junior second baseman and pitcher Mateo Garcia, Rio Grande City sophomore catcher Deandre Rodriguez and Edcouch-Elsa senior second baseman Alec Salazar rounded out the Class 5A honors on the all-state third team.

SUB-5A

Port Isabel senior catcher Tristan Garcia was the RGV’s lone selection to the THSBCA Class 4A all-state third team, and Rio Hondo sophomore first baseman and pitcher Christopher Galvan was a THSBCA Class 3A all-state third team honoree.