BCARGV to host Underclassman Showcase in Weslaco 

The Baseball Coaches Association of the Rio Grande Valley will host an Underclassman Showcase next week, giving high school players from the 2025, 2026 and 2027 classes an opportunity to display their skills in front of college baseball coaches.

The BCARGV Underclassman Showcase is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 19 at Weslaco High School.

College coaches from UTRGV, Texas A&M International, Our Lady of the Lake and the University of Houston-Victoria in Victoria will be on hand.

The pro-style showcase includes 60’s, defensive velocity/evaluation, batting practice and bullpens. Player evaluations that will be sent to each participating athlete.

For more information, contact Harlingen South baseball head coach Bryan Aughney at [email protected].