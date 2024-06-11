Rumors swirled across the coaching landscape about the possible change in the postseason over the past few months, with many expecting it to come prior to the start of this season.

The University Interscholastic League Legislative Council took the next step towards making the change a reality, passing an amendment for split divisions in the postseason for baseball, basketball, soccer, softball and volleyball during a meeting Tuesday.

The change to the playoff structure follows a format currently used by the UIL in 6A football. The format advances the top four finishers in each district to the postseason, with the two qualifying schools with the highest enrollment competing in the Division I bracket and the two schools with smaller enrollment going to the Division II bracket.

The change will apply to Class 2A-6A in baseball, softball and volleyball, 4A-6A in soccer and 1-6A in basketball.

No changes in districts are expected to be made, with each team still set to compete in the assigned conferences from this year’s realignment.

The amendment is set to take effect on Aug. 1 if approved by the Commission of Education.

