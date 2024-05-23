Hawks offense explodes to take Game 1 against Liberty Hill

CORPUS CHRISTI — Harlingen South spotted Liberty Hill five runs in the top of the first and then went on to outscore the Panthers 14-2, to pick up a 14-7 win in Game 1 of a potential three game series Thursday night at Cabaniss in Corpus Christi.

The Hawks return to action at 4:30 p.m. Saturday with a chance to clinch a spot at the State Tournament. Harlingen South and Liberty Hill will meet at NISD Softball Field in San Antonio with a potential Game 3 if needed.

The Panthers looked the part in the top half of the first, but by the time they went up to bat in the third they were down to the Hawks 7-6. Harlingen South took the lead with disciplined batting a three-run home run by pitcher Lexi Sandoval in the bottom of the second.

Sandoval came in to the series a bit disappointed in her hitting she said to RGVSports on Tuesday, but the pitcher was on it tonight going 3-for-5 and driving in four runners.

“I guess I gave myself encouragement or something,” Sandoval said. “I am very proud of how I did offensively tonight.”

Sandoval’s home run was all contact as she took Liberty Hill’s second pitcher of the night to left-center field. The Hawks saw both of the Panthers’ pitchers and only went one inning on offense with out scoring a run.

Harlingen South senior Emily Ruiz 2-for-3 with two RBIs and two walks. Junior Amira Rodriguez went 2-for-2 with three RBIs and two walks. Senior shortstop Yezenia Perez went 1-for-3, but scored four runs and drove in two while fellow senior Haley Vasquez also had a solid night at the plate going 2-for-3 with a walk.

Harlingen South head coach Joey Rios praised his team for being selective Thursday night and doing the little things after going down early. Rios also spoke to RGVSports during the week about the need for the offense to have a big game.

“We were able to do that tonight and it’s a big plus for us,” Rios said.

After the early runs, Sandoval was terrific in the circle and with having seen both pitchers already, the Hawks should have the advantage in the circle Game 2. The Panthers do have a strong lineup and even though they only scored twice after the second inning – they have potential to fight back.

“Clear mindset, we enjoyed tonight and our seniors have their graduation and we are going to enjoy that as well,” Rios said. “We are going to hit the reset button and back to it on Saturday.”