Weslaco High powers by Lake Travis to return to regional championship

BEEVILLE — Weslaco High is back in the 6A-Region IV championship after knocking off Lake Travis and will face another San Antonio team like they did two years ago, this time it will be San Antonio Brennan.

Lake Travis took Game 2 of a best-of-three game 6A-Region IV semifinal series against Weslaco High in Beeville 5-4, tying the series and forcing a Game 3, but the series was always the Panthers to win.

The Panthers poured it on a young Lake Travis winning 13-2, scoring all 13 runs in the first two innings of Game 3 on Saturday to advance to the 6A-Region IV title series.

“I think everything was stacked up against us, we didn’t want the format of the series, but we came out (Friday) and got a win – that set us up to control (Saturday),” Weslaco High head coach Mario Rodriguez said. “I am just really proud of how the girls came out, they never quit and fought all the way through.”

Rodriguez reached the 400-win mark as the head coach for Weslaco High. Rodriguez has been the head coach for the Panthers the last 18 years. Rodriguez said the spotlight should not be on him, but his team after excelling through an extremely hot two games against young and game Lake Travis.

Weslaco High hit eight home runs over the three games. Mia Rodriguez hit two, Elizabeth Craig hit two while Alexis Soliz, Clarissa Mejia, Ema Galvan and Romy Nuñez all hit a home run each.

Craig was happy with her batting performance this series. The senior went 6-for-9 with the two home runs and five RBIs.

“I am just glad that I made a commitment to my team to look for better pitches and have better at bats, so I am really happy for that outcome,” Craig said.

Rodriguez ended the series with a terrific throw to Soliz to a pick off Lake Travis’ Julianna Rodriguez’s attempt for a triple.

Rodriguez has been walked a lot this postseason and has been pitched around to at times. Rodriguez took some of the blame herself, but she was on this series like a lot of her teammates.

Rodriguez went 5-for-8 with four RBIs, and of course the two home runs in the series.

“It feels to be able to know that I still have it, in a way. It is just good reassurance that I get to do what I can for the team,” Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez and Craig are glad to be back in the elite eight and especially be able to do it with this team.

Weslaco High pitcher Madelynn Cantu threw the whole series, going 2-1 against her counterpart – Cavaliers freshman Julianna Rodriguez. Cantu had 10 strikeouts over the three games.

“They don’t make them like (Cantu),” Rodriguez said. “(Cantu) is tough, even when she is off a little bit here and there she doesn’t quit, she keeps making her adjustments. We are just super proud of her.”

Weslaco High will likely play in either Corpus Christi or Laredo for the next series against Brennan with a time and date to be announced.

Extra Photos by Andrew Cordero