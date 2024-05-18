La Joya Juarez-Lincoln’s Omar Solis called his shot a season ago.

After winning The Monitor’s All-Area Boys Soccer Offensive Player of the Year award as a junior, the Huskies’ striker had his sights set on another award this year: MVP.

Mission accomplished.

After leading the Huskies to their eighth straight district title and a regional quarterfinal appearance, Solis is The Monitor’s 2024 All-Area Boys Soccer Player of the Year.

“It makes me feel like a great soccer player winning this award,” Solis said. “It’s not easy to win this award. It takes hard work and dedication. Last year I won offensive player of the year, but I wasn’t convinced about that award. I worked harder my last year of high school soccer, and that paid off by winning MVP.”

Solis’ numbers didn’t pop off the stat sheet like his previous two seasons, campaigns which ended with roughly 30 goals.

Still, his impact went beyond the box score as a senior, drawing the attention of opposing defenders to create opportunities for his teammates.

Solis’ sheer presence resulted in six of his teammates scoring at least three or more goals this year, more than double the amount from last year.

“My numbers were down, but that didn’t stop me from doing what I needed to do,” Solis said. “It opened up opportunities for my teammates. It was a challenge to me, but it allowed me to become more (of a) facilitator for my teammates.”

While Solis’ numbers dipped during his final season, the Huskies’ striker was still among the RGV’s best during district play, finding paydirt 19 times in 14 appearances.

The mark ranked 11th in the RGV this year, and his 1.4 goals per contest ranked seventh in the Valley during district play.

Solis took his game to another level during the postseason, scoring five times during the Huskies’ 6-1 bi-district win over Victoria East, following it up with a two-goal outing during a 3-0 win over Donna North in the area round.

His seven goals during the postseason were the most among all RGV players this year.

“This year I faced tough defensive players, but they couldn’t stop me from scoring in important games like in the playoffs,” Solis said. “I focus on staying composed, reading the defense and looking for open spaces so my teammates could play me the ball and score.”

Solis finished the year with 26 combined goals during district play and the postseason, leading the Huskies to their eighth district title and a third-round appearance.

The TSC signee leaves Juarez-Lincoln as a four-time district champion, netting more than 70 goals during that span.

“Playing for Juarez-Lincoln for four years has been an incredible journey filled with unforgettable experiences and cherished memories,” Solis said. “Representing the Huskies on the field has not only been an honor but also a source of immense pride for me. The support from my teammates, coaches and the entire school community has been instrumental in my growth as a player and as a person. Every match, every practice and every moment spent wearing the Huskies jersey has been a reminder of the passion and dedication that drives me to succeed.”

