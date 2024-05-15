WRITER’S NOTE: This story is part of a series highlighting The Monitor’s boys soccer all-area award winners. The Monitor’s coverage area ranges from Mercedes to Roma. Check back throughout the week as we reveal the Upper Valley’s other superlative winners and be sure to pick up a copy of Saturday’s newspaper for a complete list of the all-area winners.

PSJA North junior Jacob Ocañas spent his first two years playing midfielder for the Raiders, taking on more of a playmaker than an attacking role.

This season, the Raiders’ coaching staff let Ocañas loose as a striker, allowing him to get creative and attack at will.

Ocañas rewarded his coaches by more than tripling his combined goal total from his previous two seasons and finishing as District 31-5A’s leading scorer.

After a 21-goal district season and leading the Raiders back to the postseason for the first time since 2017, Ocañas is The Monitor’s 2024 All-Area Boys Soccer Offensive Player of the Year.

“It means a lot to win this award,” Ocañas said. “My freshman year we didn’t have that good of a team. We had a lot of ups and downs. This year our coach really disciplined us, and we put all our work into the weight room and training and it showed on the field. I just want to thank all my coaches and my family for always being there and supporting me.”

Ocañas wasted no time establishing himself as a threat as PSJA North’s striker, netting two goals during a 2-1 district opening victory over McAllen Memorial.

By his second district game, Ocañas had already tied his previous mark of three goals during league play, netting his third goal of the year during a 1-0 win over McAllen High.

He surpassed that mark by his third appearance, scoring the lone goal during a 2-1 loss to PSJA Memorial.

Ocañas continued to prove his scoring prowess wasn’t a fluke throughout the year, scoring in 13 of his 17 district appearances, including four games with two goals and a pair of hat tricks as well.

His 21 district goals ranked tied for seventh among all RGV boys soccer players, averaging 1.2 goals per game this season.

“From the previous two seasons, I just attacked more this year,” Ocañas said. “My coach let me loose. The past two years I have been playing more as a midfielder. This year my coach let me play as a striker. I feel like it was the right move and helped me a lot.”

With Ocañas pacing the offense, the Raiders finished district play with a 12-4-2 mark for third place in 31-5A and their first playoff berth since 2017.

The Raiders return to the postseason ended in the first round, falling to 3-0 to Brownsville Porter in a Class 5A bi-district match.

The early exit is serving as fuel for Ocañas and the Raiders heading into his senior season, looking to build off his individual and team success next year.

“Next year, I hope we go deeper into the playoffs,” Ocañas said. “One round hurt us. We’re just going to put more work into it. Even though we lose some players it is next man up. I’m ready to train harder and put more work in the weight room for next year.”

