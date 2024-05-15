Los Fresnos’ Salazar named Herald/Star MVP

LOS FRESNOS — Los Fresnos guard JJ Salazar left it all on the floor during his senior season to take home The Brownsville Herald/Valley Morning Star’s 2023-24 All-Area Boys Basketball Most Valuable Player honors.

Salazar averaged 15.4 points, 6.1 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 2.1 steals a game to lead the Falcons to a 27-10 overall record and a share of the District 32-6A championship, the program’s seventh in 10 years.

And he did it all on one leg.

Salazar suffered a tear to his posterior cruciate ligament during football season, which forced him into a wrap and brace the entire basketball season.

That didn’t stop Salazar from consistently being one of the first players to hit the floor for loose balls, running back on defense to try to disrupt a shot attempt or flying to the rim and attacking the basket on the offensive end.

The four-year letterman Salazar was also named District 32-6A’s Most Valuable Player.

He finishes his Los Fresnos career averaging 15.7 points, six rebounds, 3.2 assists, 2.1 steals and one block per game.