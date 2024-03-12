RGV HS Softball Scores and Schedule – Spring Break

RGV HS Softball Scores – 3/11/24

District 30-5A

Rio Grande City 14, Laredo Martin 2

La Joya Palmview 12, Laredo Nixon 1

Mission Veterans 11, Roma 1

La Joya Juarez-Lincoln 14, Laredo Cigarroa 12

District 31-5A

PSJA North 16, Edinburg Vela 0

McHi 20, PSJA Southwest 0

McAllen Memorial 20, Valley View 0

Sharyland Pioneer 17, PSJA Memorial 0

Sharyland High 14, McAllen Rowe 13

District 32-5A

Mercedes 1, Brownsville Veterans 0

Harlingen South 5, Brownsville Lopez 1

Brownsville Porter, Donna North NR

Weslaco East, Brownsville Pace

District 32-4A

La Feria 19, Hidalgo 0

Port Isabel 13, Raymondville 5

Non-District

Calallen 13, La Joya High 2

Weslaco High 10, PSJA High 6

Lyford 10, San Benito 9

Los Fresnos 15, Edinburg High 5

Schedule – Tuesday – 3/12/24

Mission High at Brownsville Rivera, 11 a.m.

District 32-5A

Donna High at Edcouch-Elsa, 6:30 p.m.

Schedule – Wednesday – 3/13/24

District 30-5A

La Joya Palmview at Roma, 6 p.m.

Mission Veterans at Laredo Nixon, 6 p.m.

Laredo Martin at La Joya Juarez-Lincoln, 6 p.m.

District 31-5A

PSJA North at Sharyland High, 11 a.m.

Edinburg Vela at McHi, 11 a.m.

PSJA Southwest at Sharyland Pioneer, 7 p.m.

Valley View at McAllen Rowe, 7 p.m.

McAllen Memorial at PSJA Memorial, 7 p.m.

District 32-5A

Harlingen South at Donna High, 11 a.m.

Mercedes at Donna North, 11 a.m.

Brownsville Pace at Brownsville Veterans, 5 p.m.

Brownsville Porter at Brownsville Lopez, 5:30 p.m.

Edcouch-Elsa at Weslaco East, 6:30 p.m.

Non-District

Zapata at Edinburg North, 2 p.m.

Schedule – Thursday – 3/15/24

District 32-6A

Harlingen High at Weslaco High, 11 a.m.

San Benito at Brownsville Hanna, 11 a.m.

Brownsville Rivera at Los Fresnos, 1 p.m.

Non-District

Edinburg North at Hidalgo, 11 a.m.

Schedule – Friday – 3/16/24

District 31-5A

McAllen High at Sharyland High, 11 a.m.

Sharyland Pioneer at Edinburg Vela, 11 a.m.

PSJA North at Valley View, 11 a.m.

McAllen Rowe at McAllen Memorial, 11 a.m.

PSJA Memorial at PSJA Southwest, 11 a.m.

