RGV HS Baseball Schedule and Scores – 2/19/24-2/24/24

VALLEY HS BASEBALL SCHEDULE

Monday’s Games – Feb. 19

Non-District

Hidalgo 10, Brownsville Hanna 0

La Joya Palmview 5, Los Fresnos 4

Lyford 14, Port Isabel 4

McAllen High 5, Harlingen High 1

McAllen Rowe 9, Brownsville Rivera 4

Mission Veterans 14, Mission High 6

Roma 7, PSJA Memorial 5

Rio Grande City 4, Edinburg High 0

Sharyland High 4, PSJA High 2

Sharyland Pioneer 7, La Joya High 6

Valley View 2, Grulla 1

Tuesday’s Games – Feb. 20

District 32-5A

Brownsville Veterans 6, Donna North 0

Brownsville Lopez 4, Edcouch-Elsa 1

Harlingen South 5, Donna High 3

Brownsville Porter 9, Mercedes 1

Weslaco East 5, Brownsville Pace 1

Non-District

PSJA North 15, Edinburg Economedes 5

Raymondville 17, La Villa 0, 4 innings

Weslaco High 11, La Joya Juarez-Lincoln 1

Rio Hondo 13, Harlingen MMA 2

Thursday’s Games – Feb. 22

Non-District

Tournaments

McAllen ISD Invitational

McAllen High Pool at McHi

McAllen High vs. La Joya Juarez-Lincoln, 9 a.m.

Mission High vs. Brownsville Hanna, 11:10 a.m.

Calallen vs. La Joya Juarez-Lincoln, 1:20 p.m.

McAllen High vs. Brownsville Hanna, 3:30 p.m.

Mission High vs. Victoria East, 5:40 p.m.

Victoria East vs. Calallen, 7:50 p.m.

McAllen Memorial Pool at Memorial

Edinburg High vs. Harlingen High, 9 a.m.

Harlingen High vs. Harlingen South, 11:10 a.m.

Edinburg High vs. McAllen Memorial, 1:20 p.m.

Harlingen South vs. San Antonio Southwest, 3:30 p.m.

Rio Grande City vs. McAllen Memorial, 5:40 p.m.

Rio Grande City vs. San Antonio Southwest, 7:50 p.m.

McAllen Rowe Pool at Rowe

McAllen Rowe vs. San Benito, 9 a.m.

La Joya High vs. Diamond Hill, 11:10 a.m.

Roma vs. San Benito, 1:20 p.m.

Tuloso-Midway vs. Diamond Hill, 3:30 p.m.

La Joya High vs. Roma, 5:40 p.m.

McAllen Rowe vs. Tuloso-Midway, 7:50 p.m.

Mission Veterans Pool at Mission Vets

Mission Veterans vs. Edcouch-Elsa, 10 a.m.

Edinburg Economedes vs. Gregory-Portland, 12:10 p.m.

Brownsville Rivera vs. Gregory-Portland, 2:20 p.m.

Brownsville Rivera vs. Edinburg Economedes, 4:30 p.m.

Sharyland High Pool at Sharyland

La Joya Palmview vs. Hidalgo, 9 a.m.

Hidalgo vs. Sharyland High, 11:10 a.m.

La Joya Palmvmiew vs. Brownsville Veterans, 1:20 p.m.

Brownsville Veterans vs. Weslaco High, 3:30 p.m.

Weslaco High vs. San Antonio Holmes, 5:40 p.m.

San Antonio Holmes vs. Sharyland High, 7:50 p.m.

Port Isabel/Los Fresnos Baseball Series

At Port Isabel

Port Isabel vs. Brownsville Lopez, 9 a.m.

Brownsville Lopez vs. Falfurrias, 11:15 a.m.

Brownsville Porter vs. Grulla, 1:30 p.m.

Grulla vs. Corpus Christi London, 3:45 p.m.

Corpus Christi London vs. Brownsville Porter, 6 p.m.

La Feria vs. Falfurrias, 8:15 p.m.

At Los Fresnos

Weslaco East vs. Donna North, 9 a.m.

PSJA Memorial vs. Donna North, 11:15 a.m.

Weslaco East vs. PSJA Memorial, 1:30 p.m.

Brownsville Pace vs. PSJA Southwest, 3:45 p.m.

Los Fresnos vs. PSJA Southwest, 6 p.m.

Los Fresnos vs. Brownsville Pace, 8:15 p.m.

Friday’s Games – Feb. 23

Non-District

Tournaments

McAllen ISD Invitational

McAllen High Pool at McHi

McAllen High vs. Mission High, 9 a.m.

Brownsville Hanna vs. Calallen, 11:10 a.m.

Victoria East vs. La Joya Juarez-Lincoln, 1:20 p.m.

Calallen vs. Mission High, 3:30 p.m.

Brownsville Hanna vs. La Joya Juarez-Lincoln, 5:40 p.m.

McAllen High vs. Victoria East, 7:50 p.m.

McAllen Memorial Pool at Memorial

Edinburg High vs. Harlingen South, 9 a.m.

Rio Grande City vs. Edinburg High, 11:10 a.m.

Rio Grande City vs. Harlingen South, 1:20 p.m.

Harlingen High vs. McAllen Memorial, 3:30 p.m.

Harlingen High vs. San Antonio Southwest, 5:40 p.m.

McAllen Memorial vs. San Antonio Southwest, 7:50 p.m.

McAllen Rowe Pool at Rowe

Diamond Hill vs. Roma, 9 a.m.

Tuloso-Midway vs. San Benito, 11:10 a.m.

McAllen Rowe vs. Diamond Hill, 1:20 p.m.

La Joya High vs. San Benito, 3:30 p.m.

Tuloso-Midway vs. Roma, 5:40 p.m.

McAllen Rowe vs. La Joya High, 7:50 p.m.

Mission Veterans Pool at Mission Vets

Mission Veterans vs. Brownsville Rivera, 10 a.m.

Edcouch-Elsa vs. Brownsville Rivera, 12:10 p.m.

Mission Veterans vs. Gregory-Portland, 2:20 p.m.

Edinburg Economedes vs. Edcouch-Elsa, 4:30 p.m.

Sharyland High Pool at Sharyland

Hidalgo vs. Weslaco High, 9 a.m.

Brownsville Veterans vs. San Antonio Holmes, 11:10 a.m.

San Antonio Holmes vs. La Joya Palmview, 1:20 p.m.

Weslaco High vs. Sharyland High, 3:30 p.m.

Hidalgo vs. Brownsville Veterans, 5:40 p.m.

La Joya Palmview vs. Sharyland High, 7:50 p.m.

Port Isabel/Los Fresnos Baseball Series

At Port Isabel

Port Isabel vs. La Feria, 9 a.m.

No. 3 seed vs. No. 4 seed, 11:15 a.m. (Game 8)

No. 1 seed vs. No. 2 seed, 1:30 p.m.

No. 5 seed PI vs. No. 3 Loser LF, 3:45 p.m.

Port Isabel vs. No. 6 seed PI, 6:15 p.m.

At Los Fresnos

No. 3 seed vs. No. 3 seed, 9 a.m.

No. 2 seed vs. No. 2 seed, 11:15 a.m.

No. 1 seed vs. No. 1 seed, 1:30 p.m.

Game 8 Loser vs. No. 2 Loser LF, 3:45 p.m.

Saturday’s Games – Feb. 24

Non-District

Tournaments

McAllen ISD Invitational

McAllen High Pool at McHi

McAllen High vs. Calallen, 9 a.m.

Brownsville Hanna vs. Victoria East, 11:10 a.m.

Mission High vs. La Joya Juarez-Lincoln, 1:20 p.m.

McAllen Memorial Pool at Memorial

Harlingen South vs. McAllen Memorial, 9 a.m.

Edinburg High vs. San Antonio Southwest 11:10 a.m.

Rio Grande City vs. Harlingen High, 1:20 p.m.

McAllen Rowe Pool at Rowe

San Benito vs. Diamond Hill, 9 a.m.

Tuloso-Midway vs. La Joya High, 11:10 a.m.

McAllen Rowe vs. Roma, 1:20 p.m.

Mission Veterans Pool at Mission Vets

Mission Veterans vs. Edinburg Economedes, 9 a.m.

Mission Veterans vs. Gregory-Portland, 11:10 a.m.

Edcouch-Elsa vs. Gregory-Portland, 1:20 p.m.

Sharyland High Pool at Sharyland

San Antonio Holmes vs. Hidalgo, 9 a.m.

La Joya Palmview vs. Weslaco High, 11:10 a.m.

Sharyland High vs. Brownsville Veterans, 1:20 p.m.

Port Isabel/Los Fresnos Baseball Series

At Port Isabel

4th Place Game, 9:15 a.m.

3rd Place Game, 11:30 a.m.

Port Isabel Pool Champ vs. Los Fresnos Pool Champ, 1:45 p.m.