RGV HS Baseball Schedule and Scores – 2/19/24-2/24/24

VALLEY HS BASEBALL SCHEDULE
Monday’s Games – Feb. 19
Non-District
Hidalgo 10, Brownsville Hanna 0
La Joya Palmview 5, Los Fresnos 4
Lyford 14, Port Isabel 4
McAllen High 5, Harlingen High 1
McAllen Rowe 9, Brownsville Rivera 4
Mission Veterans 14, Mission High 6
Roma 7, PSJA Memorial 5
Rio Grande City 4, Edinburg High 0
Sharyland High 4, PSJA High 2
Sharyland Pioneer 7, La Joya High 6
Valley View 2, Grulla 1
Tuesday’s Games – Feb. 20
District 32-5A
Brownsville Veterans 6, Donna North 0
Brownsville Lopez 4, Edcouch-Elsa 1
Harlingen South 5, Donna High 3
Brownsville Porter 9, Mercedes 1
Weslaco East 5, Brownsville Pace 1
Non-District
PSJA North 15, Edinburg Economedes 5
Raymondville 17, La Villa 0, 4 innings
Weslaco High 11, La Joya Juarez-Lincoln 1
Rio Hondo 13, Harlingen MMA 2
Thursday’s Games – Feb. 22
Non-District
Tournaments
McAllen ISD Invitational
McAllen High Pool at McHi
McAllen High vs. La Joya Juarez-Lincoln, 9 a.m.
Mission High vs. Brownsville Hanna, 11:10 a.m.
Calallen vs. La Joya Juarez-Lincoln, 1:20 p.m.
McAllen High vs. Brownsville Hanna, 3:30 p.m.
Mission High vs. Victoria East, 5:40 p.m.
Victoria East vs. Calallen, 7:50 p.m.
McAllen Memorial Pool at Memorial
Edinburg High vs. Harlingen High, 9 a.m.
Harlingen High vs. Harlingen South, 11:10 a.m.
Edinburg High vs. McAllen Memorial, 1:20 p.m.
Harlingen South vs. San Antonio Southwest, 3:30 p.m.
Rio Grande City vs. McAllen Memorial, 5:40 p.m.
Rio Grande City vs. San Antonio Southwest, 7:50 p.m.
McAllen Rowe Pool at Rowe
McAllen Rowe vs. San Benito, 9 a.m.
La Joya High vs. Diamond Hill, 11:10 a.m.
Roma vs. San Benito, 1:20 p.m.
Tuloso-Midway vs. Diamond Hill, 3:30 p.m.
La Joya High vs. Roma, 5:40 p.m.
McAllen Rowe vs. Tuloso-Midway, 7:50 p.m.
Mission Veterans Pool at Mission Vets
Mission Veterans vs. Edcouch-Elsa, 10 a.m.
Edinburg Economedes vs. Gregory-Portland, 12:10 p.m.
Brownsville Rivera vs. Gregory-Portland, 2:20 p.m.
Brownsville Rivera vs. Edinburg Economedes, 4:30 p.m.
Sharyland High Pool at Sharyland
La Joya Palmview vs. Hidalgo, 9 a.m.
Hidalgo vs. Sharyland High, 11:10 a.m.
La Joya Palmvmiew vs. Brownsville Veterans, 1:20 p.m.
Brownsville Veterans vs. Weslaco High, 3:30 p.m.
Weslaco High vs. San Antonio Holmes, 5:40 p.m.
San Antonio Holmes vs. Sharyland High, 7:50 p.m.
Port Isabel/Los Fresnos Baseball Series
At Port Isabel
Port Isabel vs. Brownsville Lopez, 9 a.m.
Brownsville Lopez vs. Falfurrias, 11:15 a.m.
Brownsville Porter vs. Grulla, 1:30 p.m.
Grulla vs. Corpus Christi London, 3:45 p.m.
Corpus Christi London vs. Brownsville Porter, 6 p.m.
La Feria vs. Falfurrias, 8:15 p.m.
At Los Fresnos
Weslaco East vs. Donna North, 9 a.m.
PSJA Memorial vs. Donna North, 11:15 a.m.
Weslaco East vs. PSJA Memorial, 1:30 p.m.
Brownsville Pace vs. PSJA Southwest, 3:45 p.m.
Los Fresnos vs. PSJA Southwest, 6 p.m.
Los Fresnos vs. Brownsville Pace, 8:15 p.m.
Friday’s Games – Feb. 23
Non-District
Tournaments
McAllen ISD Invitational
McAllen High Pool at McHi
McAllen High vs. Mission High, 9 a.m.
Brownsville Hanna vs. Calallen, 11:10 a.m.
Victoria East vs. La Joya Juarez-Lincoln, 1:20 p.m.
Calallen vs. Mission High, 3:30 p.m.
Brownsville Hanna vs. La Joya Juarez-Lincoln, 5:40 p.m.
McAllen High vs. Victoria East, 7:50 p.m.
McAllen Memorial Pool at Memorial
Edinburg High vs. Harlingen South, 9 a.m.
Rio Grande City vs. Edinburg High, 11:10 a.m.
Rio Grande City vs. Harlingen South, 1:20 p.m.
Harlingen High vs. McAllen Memorial, 3:30 p.m.
Harlingen High vs. San Antonio Southwest, 5:40 p.m.
McAllen Memorial vs. San Antonio Southwest, 7:50 p.m.
McAllen Rowe Pool at Rowe
Diamond Hill vs. Roma, 9 a.m.
Tuloso-Midway vs. San Benito, 11:10 a.m.
McAllen Rowe vs. Diamond Hill, 1:20 p.m.
La Joya High vs. San Benito, 3:30 p.m.
Tuloso-Midway vs. Roma, 5:40 p.m.
McAllen Rowe vs. La Joya High, 7:50 p.m.
Mission Veterans Pool at Mission Vets
Mission Veterans vs. Brownsville Rivera, 10 a.m.
Edcouch-Elsa vs. Brownsville Rivera, 12:10 p.m.
Mission Veterans vs. Gregory-Portland, 2:20 p.m.
Edinburg Economedes vs. Edcouch-Elsa, 4:30 p.m.
Sharyland High Pool at Sharyland
Hidalgo vs. Weslaco High, 9 a.m.
Brownsville Veterans vs. San Antonio Holmes, 11:10 a.m.
San Antonio Holmes vs. La Joya Palmview, 1:20 p.m.
Weslaco High vs. Sharyland High, 3:30 p.m.
Hidalgo vs. Brownsville Veterans, 5:40 p.m.
La Joya Palmview vs. Sharyland High, 7:50 p.m.
Port Isabel/Los Fresnos Baseball Series
At Port Isabel
Port Isabel vs. La Feria, 9 a.m.
No. 3 seed vs. No. 4 seed, 11:15 a.m. (Game 8)
No. 1 seed vs. No. 2 seed, 1:30 p.m.
No. 5 seed PI vs. No. 3 Loser LF, 3:45 p.m.
Port Isabel vs. No. 6 seed PI, 6:15 p.m.
At Los Fresnos
No. 3 seed vs. No. 3 seed, 9 a.m.
No. 2 seed vs. No. 2 seed, 11:15 a.m.
No. 1 seed vs. No. 1 seed, 1:30 p.m.
Game 8 Loser vs. No. 2 Loser LF, 3:45 p.m.
Saturday’s Games – Feb. 24
Non-District
Tournaments
McAllen ISD Invitational
McAllen High Pool at McHi
McAllen High vs. Calallen, 9 a.m.
Brownsville Hanna vs. Victoria East, 11:10 a.m.
Mission High vs. La Joya Juarez-Lincoln, 1:20 p.m.
McAllen Memorial Pool at Memorial
Harlingen South vs. McAllen Memorial, 9 a.m.
Edinburg High vs. San Antonio Southwest 11:10 a.m.
Rio Grande City vs. Harlingen High, 1:20 p.m.
McAllen Rowe Pool at Rowe
San Benito vs. Diamond Hill, 9 a.m.
Tuloso-Midway vs. La Joya High, 11:10 a.m.
McAllen Rowe vs. Roma, 1:20 p.m.
Mission Veterans Pool at Mission Vets
Mission Veterans vs. Edinburg Economedes, 9 a.m.
Mission Veterans vs. Gregory-Portland, 11:10 a.m.
Edcouch-Elsa vs. Gregory-Portland, 1:20 p.m.
Sharyland High Pool at Sharyland
San Antonio Holmes vs. Hidalgo, 9 a.m.
La Joya Palmview vs. Weslaco High, 11:10 a.m.
Sharyland High vs. Brownsville Veterans, 1:20 p.m.
Port Isabel/Los Fresnos Baseball Series
At Port Isabel
4th Place Game, 9:15 a.m.
3rd Place Game, 11:30 a.m.
Port Isabel Pool Champ vs. Los Fresnos Pool Champ, 1:45 p.m.