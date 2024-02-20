RGV HS Baseball Schedule and Scores – 2/19/24-2/20/24

VALLEY HS BASEBALL SCHEDULE
Monday’s Games – Feb. 19
Non-District
Hidalgo 10, Brownsville Hanna 0
La Joya Palmview 5, Los Fresnos 4
Lyford 14, Port Isabel 4
McAllen High 5, Harlingen High 1
McAllen Rowe 9, Brownsville Rivera 4
Mission Veterans 14, Mission High 6
Roma 7, PSJA Memorial 5
Rio Grande City 4, Edinburg High 0
Sharyland High 4, PSJA High 2
Sharyland Pioneer 7, La Joya High 6
Valley View 2, Grulla 1
Tuesday’s Games – Feb. 20
District 32-5A
Donna North at Brownsville Veterans, 7 p.m.
Edcouch-Elsa at Brownsville Lopez, 7 p.m.
Harlingen South at Donna High, 7 p.m.
Mercedes at Brownsville Porter, 7 p.m.
Weslaco East at Brownsville Pace, 7 p.m.
Non-District
Edinburg Economedes at PSJA North, 6 p.m.
Raymondville at La Villa, 6 p.m.
La Joya Juarez-Lincoln at Weslaco High, 6:30 p.m.
Harlingen MMA at Rio Hondo, 7 p.m.