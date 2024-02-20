RGV HS Baseball Schedule and Scores – 2/19/24-2/20/24

By
Bryan Ramos
-
Brownsville Lopez (top left), Brownsville Porter (top right), Harlingen South (bottom left) and Brownsville Veterans (bottom right) at RGV Baseball Media Day. Photos by Andrew Cordero.

VALLEY HS BASEBALL SCHEDULE

Monday’s Games – Feb. 19

Non-District

Hidalgo 10, Brownsville Hanna 0

La Joya Palmview 5, Los Fresnos 4

Lyford 14, Port Isabel 4

McAllen High 5, Harlingen High 1

McAllen Rowe 9, Brownsville Rivera 4

Mission Veterans 14, Mission High 6

Roma 7, PSJA Memorial 5

Rio Grande City 4, Edinburg High 0

Sharyland High 4, PSJA High 2

Sharyland Pioneer 7, La Joya High 6

Valley View 2, Grulla 1

Tuesday’s  Games – Feb. 20

District 32-5A

Donna North at Brownsville Veterans, 7 p.m.

Edcouch-Elsa at Brownsville Lopez, 7 p.m.

Harlingen South at Donna High, 7 p.m.

Mercedes at Brownsville Porter, 7 p.m.

Weslaco East at Brownsville Pace, 7 p.m.

Non-District

Edinburg Economedes at PSJA North, 6 p.m.

Raymondville at La Villa, 6 p.m.

La Joya Juarez-Lincoln at Weslaco High, 6:30 p.m.

Harlingen MMA at Rio Hondo, 7 p.m.

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR