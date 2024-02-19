Boys bi-district playoffs action tips off tonight

The UIL state playoffs tip-off tonight with Rio Grande Valley boys basketball teams in action across South Texas in the bi-district round.

CLASS 6A

A first-round playoff matchup of district champions headlines the Class 6A pairings as District 31-6A co-champion Edinburg North (29-9, 9-1) takes on District 32-6A tri-champion Los Fresnos (27-9, 7-3).

North’s Joseph Cruz and Los Fresnos’ JJ Salazar are senior leaders for their respective squads and both will be looking to lead their group into the area round. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. tonight at Los Fresnos High School.

Weslaco High (17-17, 7-3) is playing its best ball of the season entering the playoffs. The Panthers clawed their way back from a slow start to earn a share of the 32-6A title and now face District 31-6A’s No. 3 seed Edinburg High (20-11, 6-4) at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Weslaco High School.

District 31-6A co-champion La Joya High (24-14, 9-1) collides with District 32-6A’s No. 4 seed Brownsville Hanna (24-13, 6-4) for the second consecutive season. Hanna ousted La Joya from last year’s playoffs 53-50, making tonight’s rematch one to watch. Tip is set for 7 tonight at Brownsville Hanna High School.

Mission High (12-24, 4-6) is back in the playoffs for the first time in four years and draws a 30-win Harlingen High team (31-6, 7-3). The Cardinals and Eagles are set for a 7 p.m. start Tuesday at Harlingen High School.

CLASS 5A

The RGV is sending 10 teams to the Class 5A playoffs with four Valley vs. Valley bi-district matchups.

Weslaco East (26-8, 17-1) is fresh off winning its first district championship in 14 years and will meet Sharyland Pioneer (20-14, 11-7) in the bi-district round for the third-straight season. Pioneer won in 2021-22, East returned the favor in 2022-23, and now they’ll break the tie with a 7 p.m. start Tuesday at Sharyland Pioneer High School in Mission.

The No. 2 vs. No. 3 matchups for District 31-5A and 32-5A’s postseason qualifiers are big-time playoff games as all finished with 15-3 records in league play.

McAllen High (26-10, 15-3) and Brownsville Veterans (25-8, 15-3) get things started tonight at 7 p.m. at Brownsville Veterans High School.

McAllen Memorial (27-7, 15-3) and Brownsville Pace (23-10, 15-3) tip at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Brownsville Pace High School.

District 32-5A’s No. 4 seed Harlingen South overcame significant injuries to earn their spot in the playoffs and went toe-to-toe against the district’s best. Now, the Hawks (20-12, 13-5) meet District 31-5A champ Edinburg Vela (32-5, 18-0) at 7 p.m. tonight at Edinburg Vela High School.

Rio Grande City (22-14, 10-4) finished as the No. 3 seed in 30-5A and is slated to face Gregory-Portland (29-6, 8-2) at 6:30 p.m. tonight. 30-5A’s No. 4 seed La Joya Palmview (24-14, 7-7) takes on Corpus Christi Veterans (25-8, 10-0) at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Alice High School.

CLASS 4A

Undefeated 32-4A champion Port Isabel (27-6, 14-0) tore through district play and now faces a familiar foe in the bi-district round of the playoffs.

Alice defeated Port Isabel in last year’s bi-district round 66-63, but the Tarpons got some payback earlier this season with a 48-45 win in tourney play on Dec. 28. Now, the two will meet again with a spot in the area round on the line at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Edinburg North High School.

32-4A runner-up La Feria (22-8, 12-2) is set to lock horns with Calallen (17-17, 7-5) at 6 p.m. tonight at Kingsville King High School. The Lions were the Valley’s lone Class 4A team to advance to the area round a season ago.

Hidalgo (18-17, 7-7) is back in the postseason after a one-year absence and draws Tuloso-Midway (18-15, 9-3) in Round 1 at 8 p.m. Tuesday at Kingsville King High School.

Brownsville Jubilee (14-14, 7-7) also re-enters the playoffs and faces District 31-4A champion Bishop (26-9, 12-0) in bi-district at 8 p.m. tonight at Kingsville King High School.

CLASS 3A

District 32-3A champ Rio Hondo (21-9, 14-2) starts the playoff action for Class 3A qualifiers with a matchup against Pharr Vanguard Academy at 7 p.m. tonight at Edinburg Vanguard Academy.

Three more RGV vs. RGV 3A matchups take place Tuesday with 31-3A title winner Edinburg IDEA Quest (24-5, 16-0) traveling to face Brownsville IDEA Sports Park (19-5, 12-4) at 6:30 p.m at Brownsville IDEA Robindale. Lyford (16-14, 12-4) visits Edinburg IDEA College Prep (21-7, 14-2) at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Edinburg IDEA College Prep, and North Mission IDEA hits the road for a matchup against perennial power Santa Rosa (19-13, 11-3) at 7:30 p.m. at Barrera Elementary in Santa Rosa.

CLASS 2A

Santa Maria (16-12, 12-0) was the Valley’s only team to reach Round 3 of the state playoffs a season ago and enters this year’s postseason riding a 12-game winning streak. The Cougars face Three Rivers at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Falfurrias High School.

CLASS 1A

District 32-1A champion San Perlita (16-9, 9-1) takes on D’Hanis (17-13, 8-6) at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Tuloso-Midway High School. The Trojans have won their bi-district playoff matchup in seven straight seasons and are looking to make it eight in a row.