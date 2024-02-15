EDINBURG — Opening Day has arrived for the UTRGV baseball team as the Vaqueros start the 2024 campaign with a four-game, non-conference series at home against Rhode Island in the Al Ogletree Classic beginning at 6:30 p.m. Friday at UTRGV Baseball Stadium.

Game 2 is scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday, Game 3 is set for noon Sunday, with Game 4 slated for 6:30 p.m. Monday, all at UTRGV Baseball Stadium in Edinburg.

“This time of year, you’re 0-0 and just excited to see your guys play. I know they’re fired up to play another team,” UTRGV baseball head coach Derek Matlock said. “It’ll be exciting here with the energy, and the other teams that come here, they’ll get a little energy in here with what we get from the great Valley and what they do for us with attendance.”

UTRGV is set to trot out preseason All-WAC selection Angelo Cabral, a 6-foot-3 right-handed pitcher from Keller, in tonight’s season opener. Cabral went 10-2 as a starter last year with one save, striking out 76 batters in 72 2/3 innings pitched and finishing with a 3.22 ERA.

The rest of the probable opening weekend starting rotation is senior right-handed Arizona State transfer Tyler Valdez, right-handed El Paso Community College transfer Jacob Limas and senior right-handed pitcher Zach Tjelmeland, who is in his fourth year at UTRGV.

The probable starting lineup features four returning starters led by junior catcher Steven Lancia, redshirt junior second baseman Isaac Lopez (Edinburg Vela), senior shortstop Kade York and redshirt senior left fielder Adrian Torres.

The new additions to this year’s probable opening day starting lineup include redshirt junior first baseman Martin Vazquez (Sharyland High); graduate student and third baseman transfer from Purdue, CJ Valdez; senior center fielder Damian Rodriguez (PSJA North); junior right fielder Hank Warren and redshirt freshman designated hitter Armani Raygoza.

The Vaqueros’ 2024 roster features six RGV high school baseball products with redshirt freshman catcher Rudy Gonzalez (Edinburg Vela), senior pitcher Nico Rodriguez (Edinburg Vela) and freshman catcher Julius Ramirez (PSJA High) joining Lopez, Damian Rodriguez and Vazquez.

The Vaqueros open the 2024 season with four games against Rhode Island and host their next three series at home with Milwaukee, Austin Peay and Oakland coming to town.

Matlock expects a physical series this weekend against a Rhode Island team that finished with a 23-29 overall record last season.

“They got all the rotation back and a big-time reliever with a plus breaking ball. They’re going to have physical hitters,” Matlock said about opening against Rhode Island. “It’s cold up there, they smash up there with big, physical kids. It’s going to be a good team and a really well-coached team. We’ll never get caught up really in who we play, we just got to do what we do, and that’s going to take care of business. We just got to play well, and that’s what our focus is.”

Tickets for UTRGV baseball games are available at GoUTRGV.com/tickets. All games will be streamed online at ESPN+.

