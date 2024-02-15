Several RGV football standouts earn all-state honors

A number of Rio Grande Valley high school football standouts earned statewide recognition for their work on the gridiron Thursday by landing on the Blue Bell/Texas Sports Writers Association (TSWA) 2023 All-State Football Teams.

A total of 18 RGV football players received TSWA all-state honors in Class 5A, four in Class 4A, two in Class 3A and one in Class 2A. The TSWA will release the Class 6A All-State Teams on Friday.

Roma senior fullback Isaac Lozano is the lone player from the RGV to earn first team all-state honors among all classes after leading the Gladiators to their first district championship in program history in 2023.

CLASS 5A

First Team All-State: FB Isaac Lozano, Sr., Roma – 236 carries, 1,822 yards, 28 TDs; District 16-5A DII Co-MVP.

Second Team All-State: RB Jamal Polley, Sr., Edinburg Vela – 210 carries, 1,964 yards, 31 TDs; seven receptions, 107 yards, one TD; District 15-5A DI Co-MVP.

C Joe Derek Vecchio, Sr., PSJA North – 81 pancake blocks, 4,397 team rushing yards.

LB Jaime Martinez, Sr., Brownsville Veterans – 171 tackles, two sacks, three forced fumbles, one interception.

DB Gilbert Trillo, Sr., Brownsville Veterans – 82 tackles, six interceptions, six pass breakups, three fumble recoveries, District 16-5A DI MVP.

Third Team All-State: FB Alvin Trevillion, Jr., Brownsville Veterans – 221 carries, 1497 yards, 10 TDs.

G Gus De La Cerda, Sr., Donna – 92% blocking grade, 64 pancake blocks.

Honorable Mention: QB Braden Luedeker, Sr., Mission Veterans – 210-of-370 for 3,491 yards, 36 TDs; 111 carries, 1,345 yards, 15 TD; District 16-5A DII Co-MVP.

RB Ethan Guerra, So., PSJA North – 153 carries, 1,572 yards, 21 TDs; 13 receptions, 374 yards, 3 TDs.

WR Leo Espinoza, Sr., Sharyland Pioneer – 64 receptions, 1,259 yards, 19 TDs.

TE Julius Arredondo, Sr., PSJA North – 18 receptions, 297 yards, four TDs; 29 carries, 126 yards, six TDs; 41-for-63 passing, 686 yards, seven TDs.

T Jordan Brewster, Jr., PSJA North – 91 pancake blocks, 4,397 team rushing yards.

ATH Gilbert Trillo, Sr., Brownsville Veterans – 97 carries, 869 yards, 15 TDs; 15 receptions, 365 yards, nine TDs; District 16-5A DI MVP.

DL Gaven Rodriguez, Jr., Edcouch-Elsa – 103 tackles (48 solos), 10 sacks, two interceptions, 4 forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, 20 tackles for loss, 16 quarterback pressures.

LB Michael Gonzales, Sr., PSJA North – 106 tackles (56 solos), 17 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, 12 QB pressures, one interception, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery.

LB Aiden Uribe, Jr., Mission Veterans – 165 tackles (58 solos), 17 tackles for loss, three sacks, four QB pressures, one interception, one forced fumble, two fumbles recoveries.

DB Steven Garza, Jr., PSJA North – 94 tackles (45 solos), 10 tackles for loss, one sack, seven quarterback pressures, 15 pass breakups, one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries.

DB Andrew Rivera, Jr., Sharyland Pioneer – 76 tackles, six interceptions, three tackles for loss, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery.

CLASS 4A

Third Team All-State: FB Tristan Garcia, Sr., Port Isabel – 126 carries, 728 yards, 12 TD; 1/1, 27 yards; five receptions, 24 yards; District 16-4A DII MVP.

DL Chris Gonzalez, Jr., Port Isabel – 91 tackles (31 solos), 17 tackles for loss, eight sacks, 26 QB pressures, two forced fumbles.

Honorable Mention: C Angel De La Cruz, Sr., Raymondville – 25 pancake blocks.

G Steven Martinez, Jr., Port Isabel – 80% snap played or higher every game, 12 pancake blocks, eight TD blocks.

LB Tristan Garcia, Sr., Port Isabel – 81 tackles (16 solos), five tackles for loss, four sacks, six QB pressures, two pass breakups, 2 forced fumbles; 16-4A DII MVP.

DB Slevin Gutierrrez, Jr., Raymondville – 47 tackles (21 solos).

CLASS 3A

Honorable Mention: G Gerardo Rios, Sr., Santa Rosa – 92% blocking grade, 25 pancakes

LB Diego Cruz, Santa Rosa – 75 tackles (35 solos), eight tackles for loss, two interceptions.

CLASS 2A

Honorable Mention: QB Brandon Felix, Sr., La Villa – 80-of-144, 1,587 passing yards, 23 TD, 6 INT; 146 carries, 984 yards, 14 TD; Two-time 16-2A MVP; 3,236 career passing yards, 41 career passing TD; 3,008 career rushing yards, 40 career rushing TD.