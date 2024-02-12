Bobcats beat Falcons in first round, improve to 35-2

LOS FRESNOS — Edinburg High outscored Los Fresnos 45-20 in the second half to pull away from a tough Falcons team 84-52 to capture a bi-district playoff victory Monday night.

Bobcats were led in scorning by seniors Emily Carranco and Kimora Fagan. Carranco had 33 and Fagan dropped 31.

“I think we started off a little slow,” Carranco said. “Going into halftime the coaches talked to us, got us to relax a little bit and then coming out of halftime I think we pulled it off and did really well tonight.”

Edinburg High’s Madison Martinez chipped in with 11 points and Yuri Perez had seven to help the Bobcats offensively as well.



Defensively, Edinburg High picked it up in the second half, especially taking the ball away and picking up blocks down low by Carranco.

“We are blessed to be in this position,” Edinburg High head coach J.D. Salinas said. “We have had a spectacular season so far, and this puts us at 35-2. Hats off to Los Fresnos they played a great game, but I can’t say enough about the girls and my staff for being able to overcome the adversity. Playing on the road, Los Fresnos came out playing tough in that first half and we got hot when we needed it.”

The Bobcats opened the second half with an 11-0 run and continued to pad their lead with runs after only going in the locker room up 39-32.

Edinburg High adjusted to the Los Fresnos’ defense in the second half Salinas said.

The Falcons hung in there and were hitting big shots to keep the pace with the high-scoring Bobcats in the first half. Los Fresnos’ Haylee Ramirez sank seven 3-pointers and led the Falcons in scoring with 23 points.

Los Fresnos’ Natali Lozano had 16 and Mia Ordaz and Shiloh Jones pitched in with six points.

The Bobcats, currently No. 6 in the latest TGCA – and No. 18 in the TABC state rankings, face either Laredo United or San Antonio Sotomayor in the area round.

Salinas said the Edinburg High tradition continues after the win and Carranco said the Bobcats hope to make it past the second round where they have been bested the last two seasons.

