Whether or not Mia Brown of Cibolo Steele knew that Edinburg High’s Cassandra Medrano was recovering from a minor injury from earlier in the season was irrelevant — she found the exact spot and dug in.

The sharp, piercing pain brought Medrano to the brink of tears, and an injury timeout followed. Medrano, 32-0 and ranked No. 1in the state at 100 pounds, returned to the match and shrugged it off. At the time, she was behind 3-2.

Coach Abel Saenz gave her critical advice during the injury timeout.

“It can hurt later,” Medrano recalled. “But this is your business and you’re here to do a job, and you have to go back out there and finish that.”

Finish it, she did. Brown had clearly made a mistake, opened Medrano’s eyes and set her ablaze. From that point on, the junior grappler showed why she’s rated at the top, dominating Brown the remainder of the match, totally in control en route to a 7-3 victory and a spot in today’s semifinals at the Blossom Center in San Antonio.

Medrano defeated Pflugerville’s Alyssa Miller in a 100-pound semifinal to advance to the finals on Saturday and one step away from a second straight Region IV-6A championship and a third straight trip to the state tournament, where she finished fourth last year. Brown and Miller are thes ame two girls Medrano faced in the Region IV-6A tournament a year ago.

“I wasn’t going to back down, no matter what, because I was injured. I wanted it,” Medrano said. “I feel like she thought she had me because she pulled on my injured arm, and her seeing the sleeve on my arm, she knew I was hurt and she shoved her thumb into it. But it’s gonna open up my eyes on how to be more cautious about my arm and make sure they don’t grab onto it.”

Other girls wrestlers to advance to the regional semifinal round include Edinburg High’s Kenia Islas and Weslaco High’s Elektra Garces (126 pounds), La Joya’s Daisy Vega (145), San Benito’s Lauren Cantu and Economedes’ Marla Jimenez (185) and Edinburg’s Mariana Elizondo (235).

For the boys, USA Wrestling High School All-American Maddox Quinonez (40-1) of Edinburg Economedes remained undefeated and advanced to today’s semifinals. He will wrestle Austin Vandegrift’s Adam Scott (36-5). Quinonez, a senior, pinned Round Rock Cedar Ridge’s David Yacoub in 1 minute, 21 seconds, and then won by technical fall, 16-1, against San Antonio Reagan to advance to today’s final four.

Harlingen’s Keyshawn Dinn also reached a semi at 190. Also advancing was La Joya’s Jesus Hernandez (113 pounds), Weslaco’s Gabriel Quiroga (132) and Edinburg North’s Andre Watts (157).

The top four wrestlers at the end of today’s second day advance to state. The state tournament will be held Friday and Saturday, Aug. 16-17, at the Berry Center in Houston.

