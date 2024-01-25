UTRGV drops road game against California Baptist

The UTRGV women’s basketball team saw their two-game win streak come to an end after losing 75-55 against California Baptist on Thursday at the Dale E. and Sarah Ann Folwer Events Center in Riverside, California.

The Vaqueros (4-14, 3-6 WAC) had three players in double-figure scoring with freshman Jayda Holiman leading all scorers with a career-high 17 points and four rebounds. Junior Kade Hackerott scored 11 points with six rebounds. Graduate student Ashton McCorry scored 11 points while making three 3-pointers with four rebounds and three assists.

The Lancers (15-2, 7-1 WAC) had four players in double-figure scoring led by Filipa Barros who recorded a double-double with 15 points and 13 rebounds. Chloe Webb also recorded a double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds. Nae Nae Calhoun added 13 points with six assists and Khloe Lemon chipped in with 12 points.

Junior Tierra Trotter made a layup to get the scoring started but it was the Lancers who took control of the game early on as they put together an 8-0. Later in the first, McCorry hit UTRGV’s first 3-pointer followed by a Holiman jumper that got the Vaqueros within 12-11 but the Lancers closed out the quarter with a 7-0 run to push their lead to 19-11.

CBU added another nine unanswered points to their run to start the second behind a pair of 3-pointers from Calhoun and another from Lemon. The Vaqueros put together a 10-3 run as Hackerott kick started the run and McCorry capped it with her second three-pointer to get within 31-21. After a couple of buckets from the Lancers, the Vaqueros got a layup from McCorry and a jumper from Hackerott to get within 35-25 but the Lancers closed out the half with a couple of free throws and a three-pointer to take the 40-25 lead into the half.

The Vaqueros came out of the half with an offensive surge as they used a 10-2 run highlighted by a pair of 3-pointers from Sturdivant and Holiman to get within 42-35. The Lancers answered after a timeout with a 14-3 run that was capped by a three-pointer and a layuyp from Barros that made it 56-38 with just under three minutes to play in the third.

After a Trotter jumper opened the scoring in the fourth, the Lancers took the 64-41 lead with a 6-0 run. The Vaqueros then got a 3-pointer from Trotter and a jumper from Holiman to get within 66-46 with 3:54 to play but the Lancers put the game away as they took their biggest lead of the game at 71-46 behind a layup and 3-pointer from Webb.

The Vaqueros will be back in action at 12 p.m. Thursday when they host the Utah Tech Trailblazers for School Day at the UTRGV Fieldhouse in Edinburg.

