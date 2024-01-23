DISTRICT 31-5A
Team  W     L      T      GF      GA     PTS
McAllen Memorial 3 0 0 19 4 9
Sharyland High 2 0 1 7 3 7
McAllen High 2 1 0 11 5 6
McAllen Rowe 2 1 0 10 2 6
Edinburg Vela 1 1 1 7 9 5
PSJA North 1 2 0 2 15 4
Pioneer 1 2 0 6 4 4
PSJA Southwest 1 2 0 9 6 3
Valley View 0 2 1 2 15 2
PSJA Memorial 0 2 1 2 12 1
DISTRICT 32-5A
Team  W     L     T      GF      GA    PTS
Harlingen South 3 0 0 25 2 9
Edcouch-Elsa 3 0 0 10 10 9
Brownsville Veterans 2 1 0 11 6 6
Weslaco East 2 1 0 6 6 6
Brownsville Porter 2 1 0 6 2 6
Donna North 1 1 1 4 2 5
Brownsville Lopez 1 2 0 2 11 3
Donna High 0 2 1 2 4 1
Mercedes 0 3 0 1 17 0
Brownsville Pace 0 3 0 2 18 0

 

Note: Other teams begin district play this week. District 30-5A has not reported scores or goal scorers as of Jan. 22, 2024. Please send in your scores, and goal scorers for district and overall to [email protected].

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR