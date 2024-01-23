DISTRICT 31-5A Team W L T GF GA PTS McAllen Memorial 3 0 0 19 4 9 Sharyland High 2 0 1 7 3 7 McAllen High 2 1 0 11 5 6 McAllen Rowe 2 1 0 10 2 6 Edinburg Vela 1 1 1 7 9 5 PSJA North 1 2 0 2 15 4 Pioneer 1 2 0 6 4 4 PSJA Southwest 1 2 0 9 6 3 Valley View 0 2 1 2 15 2 PSJA Memorial 0 2 1 2 12 1 DISTRICT 32-5A Team W L T GF GA PTS Harlingen South 3 0 0 25 2 9 Edcouch-Elsa 3 0 0 10 10 9 Brownsville Veterans 2 1 0 11 6 6 Weslaco East 2 1 0 6 6 6 Brownsville Porter 2 1 0 6 2 6 Donna North 1 1 1 4 2 5 Brownsville Lopez 1 2 0 2 11 3 Donna High 0 2 1 2 4 1 Mercedes 0 3 0 1 17 0 Brownsville Pace 0 3 0 2 18 0

Note: Other teams begin district play this week. District 30-5A has not reported scores or goal scorers as of Jan. 22, 2024. Please send in your scores, and goal scorers for district and overall to [email protected].