|DISTRICT 31-5A
|Team
|W
|L
|T
|GF
|GA
|PTS
|McAllen Memorial
|3
|0
|0
|19
|4
|9
|Sharyland High
|2
|0
|1
|7
|3
|7
|McAllen High
|2
|1
|0
|11
|5
|6
|McAllen Rowe
|2
|1
|0
|10
|2
|6
|Edinburg Vela
|1
|1
|1
|7
|9
|5
|PSJA North
|1
|2
|0
|2
|15
|4
|Pioneer
|1
|2
|0
|6
|4
|4
|PSJA Southwest
|1
|2
|0
|9
|6
|3
|Valley View
|0
|2
|1
|2
|15
|2
|PSJA Memorial
|0
|2
|1
|2
|12
|1
|DISTRICT 32-5A
|Team
|W
|L
|T
|GF
|GA
|PTS
|Harlingen South
|3
|0
|0
|25
|2
|9
|Edcouch-Elsa
|3
|0
|0
|10
|10
|9
|Brownsville Veterans
|2
|1
|0
|11
|6
|6
|Weslaco East
|2
|1
|0
|6
|6
|6
|Brownsville Porter
|2
|1
|0
|6
|2
|6
|Donna North
|1
|1
|1
|4
|2
|5
|Brownsville Lopez
|1
|2
|0
|2
|11
|3
|Donna High
|0
|2
|1
|2
|4
|1
|Mercedes
|0
|3
|0
|1
|17
|0
|Brownsville Pace
|0
|3
|0
|2
|18
|0
Note: Other teams begin district play this week. District 30-5A has not reported scores or goal scorers as of Jan. 22, 2024. Please send in your scores, and goal scorers for district and overall to [email protected].