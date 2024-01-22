Tuesday’s Games
District 30-5A
Rio Grande City at Laredo Nixon, 7:30 p.m.
La Joya Palmview at Laredo Martin, 7:30 p.m.
Roma at La Joya Juarez-Lincoln, 7:30 p.m.
Laredo Cigarroa at Mission Veterans, 7:30 p.m.
District 31-5A
McAllen Memorial at Sharyland High, 6 p.m.
McAllen High at Sharyland Pioneer, 6 p.m.
Valley View at Edinburg Vela, 6 p.m.
PSJA North at PSJA Memorial, 6 p.m.
McAllen Rowe at PSJA Southwest, 6 p.m.
District 32-5A
Weslaco East at Donna North, 5:30 p.m.
Harlingen South at Edcouch-Elsa, 5:30 p.m.
Donna High at Brownsville Veterans, 5:30 p.m.
Brownsville Porter at Brownsville Pace, 5:30 p.m.
Brownsville Lopez at Mercedes, 5:30 p.m.
District 30-4A
Hidalgo at Vanguard Mozart, 6 p.m.
IDEA North Mission at IDEA Pharr, 7:30 p.m.
Santa Maria at Vanguard Beethoven, 7:30 p.m.
Vanguard Rembrandt at Grulla, 7:30 p.m.
District 31-4A
IDEA Weslaco Pike at Raymondville, 7:30 p.m.
Progreso at IDEA Alamo, 7:30 p.m.
IDEA Donna at Monte Alto, 7:30 p.m.
IDEA Edinburg Quest at IDEA Edinburg, 7:30 p.m.
District 32-4A
IDEA Brownsville Riverview at Port Isabel, 7 p.m.
La Feria at Brownsville Jubilee, 7 p.m.
IDEA Brownsville Sports Park at IDEA Brownsville Frontier, 7 p.m.
Brownsville Harmony at Rio Hondo, 7 p.m.
Friday’s Games
District 30-5A
Rio Grande City at La Joya Palmview, 7:30 p.m.
Laredo Nixon at Laredo Martin, 7:30 p.m.
La Joya Juarez-Lincoln at Mission Veterans, 7:30 p.m.
Roma at Laredo Cigarroa, 7:30 p.m.
District 31-5A
Sharyland Pioneer at McAllen Memorial, 6 p.m.
Sharyland High at Valley View, 6 p.m.
PSJA Memorial at McAllen High, 6 p.m.
Edinburg Vela at McAllen Rowe, 6 p.m.
PSJA Southwest at PSJA North, 6 p.m.
District 32-5A
Donna North at Harlingen South, 5:30 p.m.
Brownsville Veterans at Weslaco East, 5:30 p.m.
Edcouch-Elsa at Brownsville Porter, 5:30 p.m.
Mercedes at Donna High, 5:30 p.m.
Brownsville Pace at Brownsville Lopez, 5:30 p.m.
District 30-4A
Vanguard Beethoven at Hidalgo, 7:30 p.m.
Grulla at Santa Maria, 7:30 p.m.
Zapata at IDEA North Mission, 7:30 p.m.
IDEA Pharr at Vanguard Rembrandt, 7:30 p.m.
District 31-4A
Raymondville at Progreso, 7:30 p.m.
Monte Alto at IDEA Weslaco Pike, 7:30 p.m.
IDEA Alamo at IDEA Edinburg Quest, 7:30 p.m.
IDEA Edinburg at IDEA Donna, 7:30 p.m.
District 32-4A
Port Isabel at La Feria, 7 p.m.
IDEA Brownsville Frontier at IDEA Brownsville Riverview, 7 p.m.
Brownsville Jubilee at Brownsville Harmony, 7 p.m.
Rio Hondo at IDEA Brownsville Sports Park, 7 p.m.
