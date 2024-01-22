Tuesday’s Games

District 30-5A

Rio Grande City at Laredo Nixon, 7:30 p.m.

La Joya Palmview at Laredo Martin, 7:30 p.m.

Roma at La Joya Juarez-Lincoln, 7:30 p.m.

Laredo Cigarroa at Mission Veterans, 7:30 p.m.

District 31-5A

McAllen Memorial at Sharyland High, 6 p.m.

McAllen High at Sharyland Pioneer, 6 p.m.

Valley View at Edinburg Vela, 6 p.m.

PSJA North at PSJA Memorial, 6 p.m.

McAllen Rowe at PSJA Southwest, 6 p.m.

District 32-5A

Weslaco East at Donna North, 5:30 p.m.

Harlingen South at Edcouch-Elsa, 5:30 p.m.

Donna High at Brownsville Veterans, 5:30 p.m.

Brownsville Porter at Brownsville Pace, 5:30 p.m.

Brownsville Lopez at Mercedes, 5:30 p.m.

District 30-4A

Hidalgo at Vanguard Mozart, 6 p.m.

IDEA North Mission at IDEA Pharr, 7:30 p.m.

Santa Maria at Vanguard Beethoven, 7:30 p.m.

Vanguard Rembrandt at Grulla, 7:30 p.m.

District 31-4A

IDEA Weslaco Pike at Raymondville, 7:30 p.m.

Progreso at IDEA Alamo, 7:30 p.m.

IDEA Donna at Monte Alto, 7:30 p.m.

IDEA Edinburg Quest at IDEA Edinburg, 7:30 p.m.

District 32-4A

IDEA Brownsville Riverview at Port Isabel, 7 p.m.

La Feria at Brownsville Jubilee, 7 p.m.

IDEA Brownsville Sports Park at IDEA Brownsville Frontier, 7 p.m.

Brownsville Harmony at Rio Hondo, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

District 30-5A

Rio Grande City at La Joya Palmview, 7:30 p.m.

Laredo Nixon at Laredo Martin, 7:30 p.m.

La Joya Juarez-Lincoln at Mission Veterans, 7:30 p.m.

Roma at Laredo Cigarroa, 7:30 p.m.

District 31-5A

Sharyland Pioneer at McAllen Memorial, 6 p.m.

Sharyland High at Valley View, 6 p.m.

PSJA Memorial at McAllen High, 6 p.m.

Edinburg Vela at McAllen Rowe, 6 p.m.

PSJA Southwest at PSJA North, 6 p.m.

District 32-5A

Donna North at Harlingen South, 5:30 p.m.

Brownsville Veterans at Weslaco East, 5:30 p.m.

Edcouch-Elsa at Brownsville Porter, 5:30 p.m.

Mercedes at Donna High, 5:30 p.m.

Brownsville Pace at Brownsville Lopez, 5:30 p.m.

District 30-4A

Vanguard Beethoven at Hidalgo, 7:30 p.m.

Grulla at Santa Maria, 7:30 p.m.

Zapata at IDEA North Mission, 7:30 p.m.

IDEA Pharr at Vanguard Rembrandt, 7:30 p.m.

District 31-4A

Raymondville at Progreso, 7:30 p.m.

Monte Alto at IDEA Weslaco Pike, 7:30 p.m.

IDEA Alamo at IDEA Edinburg Quest, 7:30 p.m.

IDEA Edinburg at IDEA Donna, 7:30 p.m.

District 32-4A

Port Isabel at La Feria, 7 p.m.

IDEA Brownsville Frontier at IDEA Brownsville Riverview, 7 p.m.

Brownsville Jubilee at Brownsville Harmony, 7 p.m.

Rio Hondo at IDEA Brownsville Sports Park, 7 p.m.

