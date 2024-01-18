VALLEY HS BOYS BASKETBALL SCHEDULE
Monday’s Games – Jan. 15
District 31-6A
Mission High 34, PSJA High 29
Tuesday’s Games – Jan. 16
District 31-6A
Edinburg North 59, Edinburg High 36
District 31-5A
Sharyland Pioneer 33, PSJA North 20
McAllen Rowe 58, PSJA Memorial 29
Valley View 56, PSJA Southwest 42
McAllen High 47, McAllen Memorial 46
Edinburg Vela 76, Sharyland High 49
Wednesday’s Games – Jan. 17
District 32-6A
Brownsville Hanna 52, Weslaco High 44
Harlingen High 77, Brownsville Rivera 43
Los Fresnos 74, San Benito 63
District 32-5A
Brownsville Veterans 74, Brownsville Lopez 37
Weslaco East 82, Donna High 46
Mercedes 47, Brownsville Porter 37
Brownsville Pace 54, Harlingen South 52
Edcouch-Elsa 61, Donna North 40
District 32-4A
La Feria 51, Zapata 25
Brownsville Jubilee 57, Grulla 50
Raymondville 25, Hidalgo 23
Port Isabel at Brownsville Harmony, 8 p.m.
District 32-3A
Progreso 55, Brownsville IDEA Riverview 22
Santa Rosa 63, Weslaco IDEA Pike 53
Rio Hondo 92, Monte Alto 54
District 31-3A
Edinburg IDEA Quest 74, Donna IDEA 40
Edinburg IDEA 43, North Mission IDEA 41
Edinburg Vanguard at Pharr IDEA, 7 p.m.
District 32-2A
Santa Maria 86, La Villa 32
District 32-1A
San Perlita 87, San Isidro 51
TAPPS District 4
Brownsville St. Joseph 61, St. Mary’s Hall 60
Thursday’s Games – Jan. 18
District 31-6A
La Joya High at Edinburg Economedes, 6 p.m.
District 30-5A
La Joya Palmview at Rio Grande City, 7:30 p.m.
Mission Veterans at La Joya Juarez-Lincoln, 7:30 p.m.
Laredo Cigarroa at Roma, 7:30 p.m.
District 32-3A
Lyford at Brownsville IDEA Sports Park, 7 p.m.
Friday’s Games – Jan. 19
District 31-6A
Edinburg Economedes at Edinburg North, 6 p.m.
Edinburg High at PSJA High, 6 p.m.
Mission High at La Joya High, 6 p.m.
District 32-6A
Brownsville Rivera at Brownsville Hanna, 6 p.m.
Los Fresnos at Harlingen High, 6 p.m.
Weslaco High at San Benito, 6 p.m.
District 30-5A
La Joya Juarez-Lincoln at Roma, 7:30 p.m.
Laredo Martin at La Joya Palmview 7:30 p.m.
Laredo Nixon at Rio Grande City, 7:30 p.m.
Mission Veterans at Laredo Cigarroa, 7:30 p.m.
District 31-5A
Edinburg Vela at Valley View, 7:30 p.m.
PSJA Memorial at PSJA North, 7:30 p.m.
PSJA Southwest at McAllen Rowe, 7:30 p.m.
Sharyland High at McAllen Memorial, 7:30 p.m.
Sharyland Pioneer at McAllen High, 7:30 p.m.
District 32-5A
Brownsville Lopez at Mercedes, 7:30 p.m.
Brownsville Porter at Brownsville Pace, 7:30 p.m.
Donna High at Brownsville Veterans, 7:30 p.m.
Harlingen South at Edcouch-Elsa, 7:30 p.m.
Weslaco East at Donna North, 7:30 p.m.
District 32-4A
Brownsville Harmony at Zapata, 8 p.m.
Brownsville Jubilee at Port Isabel, 8 p.m.
Hidalgo at Grulla, 8 p.m.
La Feria at Raymondville, 8 p.m.
District 31-3A
Edinburg IDEA Quest at Edinburg IDEA, 7 p.m.
Donna IDEA at Edinburg Vanguard Academy, 7 p.m.
Pharr Vanguard at Alamo IDEA, 7 p.m.
District 32-3A
Brownsville IDEA Frontier at Lyford, 7 p.m.
Brownsville IDEA Riverview at Weslaco IDEA Pike, 7 p.m.
Brownsville IDEA Sports Park at Progreso, 7 p.m.
Santa Rosa at Rio Hondo, 7 p.m.
District 32-2A
La Villa at Ben Bolt, 6:15 p.m.
Riviera-Kaufer at Santa Maria, 7:30 p.m.
District 32-1A
McMullen County at San Perlita, 6:30 p.m.
TAPPS District 4
Brownsville St. Joseph 61 at Laredo St. Augustine, 5:30 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
District 31-5A
EDINBURG VELA 76, SHARYLAND HIGH 49
Rattlers 6 12 12 19 — 49
SaberCats 17 27 19 13 — 76
SHARYLAND HIGH (49): Jaden Garcia 14; Romario De La Garza 8; Gavin Keith 8; Niko Suelto 7; Jorge Guerra 6; Joaquin Quintanilla 4.
EDINBURG VELA (76): Axel Garza 15; JP Olivarez 11; EJ Avelar 10; Jordan Bustamante 10; Noah Lopez 9; Aden Ybarra 4; Diego Salinas 3; Owen Serna 3; Junior Garcia 2; Sam Sepulveda 2; Derek Warkentine 2; Tristan Riojas 2.
SHARYLAND PIONEER 33, PSJA NORTH 20
Raiders 4 6 6 4 — 20
D’Backs 3 7 9 14 — 33
PSJA NORTH (20): Mason Lopez 6; Jalen Ramos 4; Leroy Palacios 2; Bryan Guerrero 2; Gunner Peralez 2; Isaac Salinas 2; Cruz Fabela 2.
SHARYLAND PIONEER (33): Matthew Maldonado 11; Muhamed Shaath 8; Julian Valdez 5; Edward Chavez 4; Josh Gaither 4; Dustin Duty 1
McALLEN ROWE 58, PSJA MEMORIAL 29
Warriors 12 14 12 20 — 58
Wolverines 11 4 7 7 — 29
McALLEN ROWE (58): JJ Menchaca 19; Matt Campbell 15; Sebastian Olvera 8; C.J. Menchaca 7; Jaylen Sandoval 5; John Vallejo 2; Jose Montemayor 2.
PSJA MEMORIAL (29): Jared Garcia 17; Andrew Anzaldua 7; Damian De Leon 3; Ryan Reyna 2.