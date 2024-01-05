Mireles, Jones share VMS/Herald’s 2023 Hitter of the Year

Malloree Mireles, junior, Harlingen South

Harlingen South junior Malloree Mireles, had another stellar season to help the Hawks back into the playoffs after missing out last season.

Mireles has over 800 career kills for the Hawks. The junior said she was happy with her power kills this season. Mireles was award the district’s opposite of the year because of her lethal left hand.

Mireles is putting the district on watch next season and is hoping for a special season that includes a gold ball.

Shiloh Jones, senior, Los Fresnos

Jones, a senior at Los Fresnos, was the go-to-hitter for the Falcons and stepped up hugely to help her team to a bi-district playoff victory.

Jones, the District 32-6A MVP, finished the season with 526 kills and over 1,000 career kills. Jones also had 36 aces and is committed to Blinn College.