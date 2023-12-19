Two years ago, former Mission High running back Horacio “Tito” Moronta reached the mountaintop at the junior college level, helping New Mexico Military Institute capture the NJCAA Division I title in 2021.

Moronta became a national champion once again, taking the field with the Harding Bisons during their 38-7 NCAA Division II national title game victory over the Colorado School of Mines at McKinney ISD Stadium in McKinney.

The victory marks the second time in his career that Moronta has been part of a team’s first-ever national championship, with 2021 marking New Mexico Military Institute’s first title.

Moronta made a name for himself at the high school level as a running back for the Eagles, breaking out as a junior with a 1,000-yard campaign. He finished that season with 1,135 yards and nine touchdowns on 179 carries, adding 25 catches for 350 yards and two scores.

The Eagles standout opened his senior year on a tear, racking up 514 total yards and six touchdowns through his first four games before suffering a season-ending injury which also effectively ended his high school career.

The injury derailed his college plans temporarily, but an opportunity arose in late December 2020, with Moronta earning an offer to play at the next level with New Mexico Military Institute.

With the Broncos, Moronta made the move from running back to linebacker after playing the former for a majority of his career.

The Mission High graduate thrived during his three years with the Broncos, finishing his junior college career with 99 total tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks and three interceptions in 25 games played.

His biggest season came during his last one at New Mexico Military Institute, finishing the 2022 campaign with 50 total tackles, 2.5 sacks, four forced fumbles and two interceptions.

Moronta transferred to Harding University this past fall after spending the previous three years with the Broncos.

He finished this season with 16 total tackles, four tackles for loss and one sack in a limited role.

Moronta heads into the offseason with one year of eligibility remaining.

[email protected]