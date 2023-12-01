Girls Hoops: Tommie Wiseman and BISD Tourney under way

BROWNSVILLE — Brownsville Lopez junior Sophia Carrizales dropped 28 points to help lift the Lobos to a 66-31 win over Port Isabel to open the Brownsville ISD girls basketball tournament Thursday morning in pool-play action.

Carrizales and center D’Arrah Howard scored 15 of Brownsville Lopez’s 17 opening points as they pulled away early.

Brownsville Lopez head coach Filiberto Reyna said his team had a lot of good anticipation, passing and good defense overall against a Port Isabel team that finished second in District 32-4A last season.

“I think if these girls find their heart and will, and play like we played today, we will be OK,” Reyna said about the beginning of District 32-5A on Tuesday.

Carrizales pulled up for 3-pointers, hit some floaters from a decent range and dropped dimes to help extend the Lobos’ lead to 57-26 at the end of third quarter. The point guard is one of the most talented Brownsville players this season.

The guard said she tried to have the best game she could for her teammates.

“We are all a family, and we try and work together,” Carrizales said.

Los Fresnos, the defending BISD tourney champion, beat La Joya Juarez-Lincoln 77-32, and fellow District 32-6A playoff hopeful and host Brownsville Hanna beat PSJA North and Raymondville to start the tournament.

Brownsville Veterans, Harvest Christian, Lyford, San Perlita, Brownsville St. Joseph, Brownsville Rivera, San Perlita, Santa Rosa and Brownsville Porter also are competing in the tournament.

Brownsville Lopez, Hanna and Veterans are the hosts of the tournament. Tournament play is set to resume at 9 a.m. for the boys and noon for the girls.

BISD GIRLS TOURNEY SCORES

Brownsville Hanna 38, PSJA North 37

Raymondville 36, Brownsville Pace 17

Brownsville Lopez 66, Port Isabel 31

Los Fresnos 77, La Joya Juarez-Lincoln 32

Brownsville Hanna 43, Raymondville 31

PSJA North 53, Brownsville Pace 27

Brownsville Veterans 81, Lyford 38

Brownsville Rivera 45, Santa Rosa 6

Harvest Christian 86, Brownsville Porter 6

Brownsville St. Joseph 41, San Perlita 30

Port Isabel 59, Santa Rosa 18

Brownsville Veterans 50, Los Fresnos 33

Harvest Christian 92, San Perlita 16

Brownsville St. Joseph 54, Brownsville Porter 18

Lyford 50, La Joya Juarez-Lincoln 18

Brownsville Lopez 53, Brownsville 29

In La Feria, 16 teams began the annual Tommie Wiseman tournament.

Edinburg Vela, PSJA High, Rio Hondo, Edcouch-Elsa, Harlingen South, PSJA Memorial, Donna High, Santa Maria, La Feria, Weslaco IDEA, Edinburg North, PSJA Southwest, Edinburg Economedes, Brownsville Jubilee, Sharyland Pioneer and Donna North took the court in a bracket-style tourney.

Edinburg Vela and Harlingen South advanced to the semifinals and face-off at 3 p.m.

Edinburg North took care of the hosts, La Feria, to set up a meeting with Sharyland Pioneer at 4:30 p.m. at La Feria High School.

The Cougars were led in scoring by Roxanna Rodriguez and Etsel Ramirez’s 12 points in the win over the Lions.

The championship game for the BISD tourney is at 2 p.m. Saturday while the Tommie Wiseman tournament championship starts at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday.