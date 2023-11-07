La Villa quarterback/defensive back Brandon Felix delivered a lights-out performance during a District 16-2A DI game last week to earn RGVSports.com Athlete of the Week honors.

Felix made plays on both sides of the ball for the Cardinals (8-2, 5-0) as they took down district rival Freer 38-20 last Friday in La Villa to win the program’s third consecutive 16-2A DI title.

He completed 7-of-9 passes for 242 yards and three touchdowns and carried the ball 20 times for 113 yards and two touchdowns, accounting for all five La Villa touchdowns. Receivers Abram Perez and Rey Perez hauled in the three touchdown grabs for the Cardinals. Rey Perez led La Villa with five catches for 171 yards and two scores. Felix also led the Cardinals defensively with a team-high seven tackles.

The district champion Cardinals are now focused on the postseason with a Region IV-2A DI bi-district playoff matchup against Three Rivers (6-4, 3-3). Kickoff between La Villa and Three Rivers is set for 7 p.m. Thursday in Premont.