Also: Sharyland, McAllen Memorial to face each other for trip to Sweet 16

McAllen High’s return to the postseason ended Friday as Maggie Croft and Flour Bluff claimed a 25-7, 26-24, 25-15 victory over a visibly stunned Bulldogs team during the Area Round of the UIL Class 5A state volleyball playoffs at Harlingen South High School.

The Bulldogs finished a successful season with a 36-9 overall record and a return to the postseason, falling to the same team that defeated them two years ago, when Croft was a freshman for the District 29-5A champions. The Bulldog finished fifth last year in the regular season, one spot out of the playoffs.

Flour Bluff will now play Sharyland Pioneer, winners on Friday over Victoria West, who finished in fourth place in District 29-5A. Fellow District 31-5A rivals Sharyland High and McAllen Memorial, also winners on Friday against District 29-5A opponents, will face each other Tuesday with the winner advancing to the Sweet 16. Both teams advanced to the Sweet 16 last year and Memorial ended Sharyland’s 30-match win streak last season. The Rattlers go into Tuesday’s match with the longest winning streak in the state, at 44 straight.

Croft, a junior, was the difference maker as she has been most of the year for the Hornets. She led the team with 16 kills, seven blocks and added 11 digs and one ace as Flour Bluff improved to 31-9 overall.

Croft is familiar with the Valley and recently made a volleyball visit to UTRGV. Her freshman sister Kate also plays for the Hornets and played for the McAllen Fierce club team over the summer. She said the biggest concern they had was dealing with McHi’s powerful lefties and the speed of their setters and offense.

“Their lefties are strong and are aggressive and we had to be disciplined on our block,” Croft said. “They are a faster team with quicker setters and a tempo, faster than our district, so we had to get to the blocks quick against them.”

Flour Bluff exploded offensively from the start before McHi could adjust to anything and led 17-5 just minutes into the first set.The Bulldogs’ only scoring run in the set came on back-to-back kills from Yaneli Rocha and Katherine Williamson to give McHi the lead at 4-3. The Bulldogs wouldn’t see the lead again until a Flour Bluff net violation gave them a 21-20 advantage in the second set. McHi extended the lead on a Kaylen Ottmers ace and a deep attack from Williamson.

The Bulldogs had set point at 24-21 but a Flour Bluff block, two McHi attack errors and an ace set up Flour Bluff’s Gabi Guerra for a kill off a double block on the outside to secure the second set en route to the sweep.

Estringel paced the Bulldogs offensively with several thunderous kills and Ottmers put the defense on her shoulders, sprawling all over the court as Flour Bluff used a variety of attacks from roll shots to deep tips and, of course from the Croft sisters.

