UTRGV junior Luanna Emiliano was named the Western Athletic Conference Setter of the Week and junior Kiaraliz Perez the WAC Libero of the Week the conference announced Wednesday.

This is the third WAC Setter of the Week award Emiliano has earned during the 2023 season (Sept. 6, Sept. 27). She had another outstanding weekend to propel UTRGV to a pair of sweeps at Seattle U and at Utah Valley. Emiliano averaged an exceptional 12.5 assists per set and totaled 16 digs, 12 kills on .435 hitting and two aces in the two matches.

At Seattle U, Emiliano tallied 34 assists and had 13 digs to notch her 10th double-double of the season. She distributed the ball incredibly well at Utah Valley, leading to four Vaqueros reaching double digits in kills and a team hitting percentage of .328 despite facing the third-best blocking team in the conference. Emiliano recorded 41 assists and a career high tying seven kills.

Perez anchored UTRGV’s strong defensive effort over the weekend. She tabbed 15 digs and five assists at Seattle U, helping to keep rallies alive and get the Vaqueros rolling late in the match. Perez was dynamic against Utah Valley, recording 18 digs, two kills, two assists and one ace. She was relentless covering the court, diving for one-armed digs and handling hard-hit balls to deliver precise passes to keep the Vaqueros in system. Perez averaged an impressive 5.5 digs per set throughout the unbeaten weekend.

Emiliano leads the WAC with 670 total assists, 23rd most in NCAA Div. I, and is second with 10.00 assists per set, tied for 48th in the nation. She also leads the team with 27 aces. Perez boasts 268 digs, ranking fourth in the conference and T-94th in the nation, and is averaging 4.00 digs per set.

Emiliano and Perez will look to continue their impressive play as UTRGV (11-8, 5-1 WAC) takes on Grand Canyon (12-5, 5-1 WAC) at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the UTRGV Fieldhouse.