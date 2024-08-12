Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Souls sold

Donald Trump believes God was on his side when he was shot at. Others concur that it was the hand of God that protected him. When Trump instigated a mob of Neanderthals to storm and ravage the Capitol, hang Mike Pence and forcefully stay in power, does he believe God was on his side when he committed this crime? Or was it the devil?

How come God sided with the convicted felon who never goes to church and not with Corey Comperatore, who was there supporting him and who went to church every Sunday with his wife and children? Why was God not on their side? Hoo-boy, as they say, God works in mysterious ways.

Allow me to share Eric Luft’s letter to the Republican Party. It is so true:

“Dear Republican Party: You Sold Your Soul.

“You used to stand for patriotism, but you sold your soul to a traitor who conspired with an enemy to destroy our democracy. You used to stand for our armed forces, but you sold your soul to a draft dodger who mocked their courage and sacrifice. You used to stand for hard-working Americans, but you sold your soul to a con man who made his fortune by cheating them. You used to stand for the American Dream, but you sold your soul to a racist who traded the Statue of Liberty for walls and cages. You used to stand for family values, but you sold your soul to a predator who betrayed all three of his wives. And you used to stand for Jesus, but you sold your soul to a wolf in sheep’s clothing who makes a mockery of Christianity. Whatever he paid you for your soul, I hope it was worth it. But knowing him, you’re probably still waiting for your check.” Amen and Hoo-boy!

Italo J. Zarate

Brownsville

Biden, Harris draw support

President Joe Biden again proved that, unlike his past opponent, he is for America and not his ego, just his friends, or just the radical fringe.

Thank you Joe! Your thoughtful decision gives all of us a better chance of continued good government in America. It also gives us Independents, Democrats and progressives the chance to focus on and continue the progress made under Joe’s guidance, and the benefits of governance by Democrats rather than the hateful, divisive, violently radical party the Republicans have become.

Welcome to the fray, Vice President Kamala Harris. You will continue the future of America unaffected by excess wealth, a criminal conviction, radical ideals or the lack of ethics and morality clearly demonstrated by the radical Republicans, MAGA and their past president. You are a lawyer and therefore know the difference between lawful acts and those of your opponent. Good Luck! Trump will fight dirty. Please stay above his muck.

Ned Sheats

Mission

Democrats questioned

Bernie Sanders, a 2016 and 2020 Democratic Party presidential candidate: “In Vermont, everyone knows I’m a Socialist.” Shouldn’t come as a surprise that Sanders and his bride honeymooned in the former Soviet Union. He also visited Cuba and Nicaragua and had high praise for Communist leaders Fidel Castro and Daniel Ortega.

Though it seems unbelievable, Sen. Kamala Harris’ voting record was even more liberal than Comrade Bernie’s. During her years as Biden’s “border czar,” millions of illegal immigrants, including murderers, rapists and thieves and Lord only knows how many tons of illegal drugs, made their way across the southern border. Harris is a great presidential candidate for leftists in the Valley and America.

The Democratic Party’s 2016 presidential candidate Hillary Clinton had no response when asked five times to explain the difference between a socialist and a Democrat. Synonyms for socialist include communist, , Marxist, Bolshevik, etc.

From cpusa.com, June 20, 2016: Why does the Communist Party USA support Democratic Party candidates for the presidency instead of running their own candidates? “The presidential election is not just about candidates. It is about choosing what direction the country will go in. So we work with allies in the union movement, in immigrant rights and civil rights and environment and organizations of women, LGBTQ, youth, and retirees with the goal of stopping extremists like Trump ….”

A question specifically for Democrats Colin Allred, Vicente Gonzalez, Morgan LaMantia, Michelle Vallejo, Henry Cuellar and liberal writers on this forum: What are the differences between the Democratic Party and the CPUSA?

A second question for Gonzalez: Would you explain to the people you represent why you had a six-figure account with the Chinese Communist Party-affiliated Bank of China? Expecting Gonzalez to respond to that question would be like expecting snow in the Valley in August.

Natividad Rodriguez

Harlingen

