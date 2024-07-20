TSTC alumnus returns to TSTC, finds his ‘why’ in helping future students

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

HARLINGEN — As a full-time admissions advisor at Texas State Technical College’s Harlingen campus, TSTC alumnus Carlos Ortega helps prospective students find career pathways. But his own path to his current job was somewhat circuitous.

“I started this job when I was a work-study student,” the Harlingen resident said.

After earning his Associate of Applied Science degree in Automotive Technology at TSTC in 2018, Ortega worked as a lube technician at an area automotive dealership, then as a diesel technician in North Dakota.

The pandemic altered his career direction, and he returned to TSTC to pursue a Cybersecurity degree and got a work-study job with the college’s Enrollment Services department. There, guiding aspiring students, he realized that he had found his true calling.

“I learned that many individuals didn’t know what they wanted to study,” he said. “As an admissions advisor, I begin that process with them. It’s the joy they show that made me realize I can make a difference in future students’ lives.”

Ortega knows that college is a big step for many people, and he asks them some key questions to help them decide what direction they want to go: What do they see themselves doing in two years? What career path are they interested in? How do they plan to pay for college?

Rebeca Villanueva-Hernandez, TSTC’s enrollment lead in Harlingen, said Ortega has a good sense of understanding prospective students who are hesitant in taking that next step toward college.

“Carlos is patient, accommodating, and takes the time to get to know that individual before the advising portion starts,” she said. “He does his best to ensure that their classes, class schedule and the program they’re selecting are going to fit not only their current life, but their future self as well.”

Ximena Gonzalez, of Harlingen, will start Surgical Technology classes at TSTC this fall.

“Mr. Ortega clarified every thought I had when I met with him,” she said. “I had an interest in enrolling in a medical program. He suggested the Surgical Technology program based on my interests.”

Registration for TSTC’s fall semester is underway. For more information, visit tstc.edu.